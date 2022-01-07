Widebody Beetle Vs Porsche 911 Turbo S Battle Has a Virtually Unexpected Winner

People have argued that we should stop comparing the iconic VW Beetle with the legendary Porsche 911 for decades. Yet, here it is, just another casually direct battle. Albeit, in CGI form.
Many people (perhaps the ones that cannot afford one) like to think that Porsche’s 911 is just an awfully expensive Volkswagen Beetle. Sure, at one time they were both two-door, air-cooled, rear-engined cars. But that was an exceedingly long time ago, and even then, a sporty 356 did not automatically equal a mundane Beetle.
Even if they were both designed by the same larger-than-life man. Aka Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche, son of the company’s founder. Now, VW’s modernized Beetle is extinct. And for many good reasons. Meanwhile, Porsche’s 911 series is enjoying some of the best times of its life. Even with the EV revolution looming.
Still, when has that stopped people from pitting them one against the other? Granted, a quarter-mile drag race between a 1,100-hp Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Type 1 Beetle (with undisclosed ponies) does not make too much sense. Even if the latter is even more thoroughly modified, complete with a slammed ultra-widebody aerodynamic kit and many other additions. Including aftermarket wheels and racing semi-slicks.
But, then again, this is not the real world of feisty, sticky dragstrips. Instead, we are dealing here with something stemming from the imagination of a virtual artist. Robert, the pixel master better known as rob3rtdesign on social media, has decided to kick off his 2022 digital work with a Porsche vs VW skirmish. And, since he is holding the CGI reigns, he certainly got one.
The background seems to hint that we are dealing with an unprepped surface, but that will not mean much because everything is virtually arranged exactly as the CGI expert wants it. Complete with a yellow 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S. And a blue Beetle opponent. Naturally, this race is just for fun, as we can all understand the outcome will be exactly as the virtual artist desires...
