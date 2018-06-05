Widebody Audi RS6 from South Africa Looks Like a Carbon Race Car

This Nardo Grey Audi RS6 with custom bodywork comes from Race!, probably the best known South African shop in the automotive tuning world. The car is downright shocking to look at, and we're pleased to have both a video and ample photos detailing it.

36 photos



The package is called DarwinPro DTM, which is a fitting name for something like this. It all pivots around some massive fender flares with a clean, rounded shape. A deep carbon fiber front spoiler matches the RS6's extra girth and is accompanied by custom canard winglets.



There's four of them on the front bumper and another four on the front doors. The big side skirts are then connected to the fender flares by some more DTM-style aero. Want even more bolt-ons? Well, we've got four more canards on the back fenders, two wings for the trunk and a massive carbon diffuser with Centenario-like vertical elements decorated with minty pinstripes.



In the graphics department, we have skull motifs sprinkled everywhere, more mint stripes and colorful calipers wrapping around Audi's wavy brake discs. H&R Special Springs are used to set off the custom ADV.1 mismatched wheels measuring 21x11 inches.



We're told that the 605 HP 4-liter engine hasn't been drastically modified. But it has been matched to an



The quattro AWD system sends power to the ground, allowing this super-wagon to reach 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h (189 mph).



