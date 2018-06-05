autoevolution
 

Widebody Audi RS6 from South Africa Looks Like a Carbon Race Car

5 Jun 2018, 10:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This Nardo Grey Audi RS6 with custom bodywork comes from Race!, probably the best known South African shop in the automotive tuning world. The car is downright shocking to look at, and we're pleased to have both a video and ample photos detailing it.
36 photos
Audi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South AfricaAudi RS6 by Race! South Africa
Unless we're mistaken, this family hauler turned DTM racer has the same aftermarket package as the RS6 Jon Olsson had back a few years ago. But since that one was stolen and later discovered burned to a crisp, I guess this still counts as an original.

The package is called DarwinPro DTM, which is a fitting name for something like this. It all pivots around some massive fender flares with a clean, rounded shape. A deep carbon fiber front spoiler matches the RS6's extra girth and is accompanied by custom canard winglets.

There's four of them on the front bumper and another four on the front doors. The big side skirts are then connected to the fender flares by some more DTM-style aero. Want even more bolt-ons? Well, we've got four more canards on the back fenders, two wings for the trunk and a massive carbon diffuser with Centenario-like vertical elements decorated with minty pinstripes.

In the graphics department, we have skull motifs sprinkled everywhere, more mint stripes and colorful calipers wrapping around Audi's wavy brake discs. H&R Special Springs are used to set off the custom ADV.1 mismatched wheels measuring 21x11 inches.

We're told that the 605 HP 4-liter engine hasn't been drastically modified. But it has been matched to an AWE Tuning airbox and intake and a complete Armytrix Automotive Weaponized exhaust. What's more, the RS6 hood boasts new vents and a Corvette-like window for that supercar look.

The quattro AWD system sends power to the ground, allowing this super-wagon to reach 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h (189 mph).

Audi RS6 Avant body kit carbon fiber Audi tuning Race South Africa
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
AUDI models:
AUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVAUDI Q3 FaceliftAUDI Q3 Facelift CompactAUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAll AUDI models  
 
 