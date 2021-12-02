Widebody '65 Mustang Will Get Lumilor Stripes, Hellcat Face, and BMW E46 Chassis

We just put this year’s cool SEMA Show on the 2021 Greatest Hits shelf. And it seems custom aficionados are already getting surprises for the 2022 edition. One of them is a vintage Mustang, modern Challenger, and almost contemporary 330i mashup.
In the world of custom rides, nothing feels outrageous anymore. As such, I’m not even going to call this idea scandalous. Or that it may cause ample headaches among purists that love the stock form of vehicles. Irrespective of their age. This is truly beyond that.
And although right now it’s visualized in digitally conceptualized form with help from Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind abimelecdesign on social media, this is going to become as real as it gets. Now, let’s grasp the enormity of the project. What we have here looking shiny (thanks to Luminar stripes) at us from the virtual realm is really... something.
According to the pixel master and the custom ride’s builders (Custom FN Customs, from Auburn, California), we are dealing here with a 1965 Ford Mustang body. That one is going to be dropped on top of a BMW E46 chassis. And also sport a modern Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat face! Now, do take a moment before we proceed. I know I did...
Now, onto the juicy details. The project’s name is “Wallenstein.” Which may or may not be an homage to Albrecht Wenzel Eusebius von Wallenstein, a Thirty Years’ War military leader and statesman. But I digress. Back on topic, the ride is going to be a drift machine and it’s also going to be entered in the 2022 SEMA Battle of the Builders.
With stuff such as a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback body. Widened. Then splashed with a decidedly modern 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat front end. And everything is going to sit on top of a 2004 BMW 330i (E46) chassis for good measure. Naturally, the devil is also in the details. So, do feel free to ogle at all the bits and pieces that will be crammed inside, as presented by the shop in the description featured below.
