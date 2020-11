Widebody 2021 BMW M4 "German Bunny" Looks Like a Drift Hooligan

AWD

The M4, together with the C63, has an uncanny ability to attract people who love driving aggressively. We're talking about the gangsters of the street, always looking for the loudest exhausts and most drift-happy machines for their YouTube videos. The gigantic grille is only the start of what's likely to be a world of brash bodywork and bold paint.BMW does an excellent job of "tuning" the M4 right from the factory by offering plenty of carbon accents. However, we're sure the German coupe could be as popular with tuners as the Toyota Supra or C8 Corvette. More specifically, we're eager to find out what Liberty Walk and Pandem/Rocket Bunny are cooking.Until these Japanese culture shockers get their hands on the M4, we can at least enjoy the work of 3D modeling artists like Brad Builds. Based on the suggestions of his social media followers, he's crafted the perfect G82 widebody kit, an aggressive street racer with slammed suspension and massive fender flares.Among the most noteworthy features, we'd mention the adjustable front splitter and ducktail spoiler over the trunk. Not every custom M4 owner will want that combo. Also, how many shark-fin antennas do you need? Certainly not three.Tuners are probably excited about adding more power too. With the latest generation of twin-turbo 3.0-liter, BMW offers up to 503 horsepower, the same as the C63 and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. But the motor should be able to make 600 hp with minor mods, while thesystem that's coming next year means the M4 can finally launch like a rocket.Of course, the G82 M4 is also a drift machine, even when the AWD is fitted. And we can't wait to see the mayhem a Rocket Bunny version with straight pipes can cause, preferably on the track.