Widebody 2021 BMW M4 "German Bunny" Looks Like a Drift Hooligan

BMW does an excellent job of "tuning" the M4 right from the factory by offering plenty of carbon accents. However, we're sure the German coupe could be as popular with tuners as the Toyota Supra or C8 Corvette. More specifically, we're eager to find out what Liberty Walk and Pandem/Rocket Bunny are cooking.
Until these Japanese culture shockers get their hands on the M4, we can at least enjoy the work of 3D modeling artists like Brad Builds. Based on the suggestions of his social media followers, he's crafted the perfect G82 widebody kit, an aggressive street racer with slammed suspension and massive fender flares.
Among the most noteworthy features, we'd mention the adjustable front splitter and ducktail spoiler over the trunk. Not every custom M4 owner will want that combo. Also, how many shark-fin antennas do you need? Certainly not three.
Tuners are probably excited about adding more power too. With the latest generation of twin-turbo 3.0-liter, BMW offers up to 503 horsepower, the same as the C63 and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. But the motor should be able to make 600 hp with minor mods, while the AWD system that's coming next year means the M4 can finally launch like a rocket.
Of course, the G82 M4 is also a drift machine, even when the AWD is fitted. And we can't wait to see the mayhem a Rocket Bunny version with straight pipes can cause, preferably on the track.
View this post on Instagram
Finally, a 2021 @BMW G82 M4 sporting a kit voted on by you guys. I’d say this was another successful poll build! . For those of you who are new here, every once in a while I build a car in my stories with parts/modifications voted on by you guys. I make the parts, you guys vote È. I then render it all together and give you the closest thing I can make to reality. . Regarding the M4 Grille, I absolutely love it. When it first came out, I hated it. I thought it was a poor design choice by @BMW. Though, as the concept was refined, the grille began to fit better and better. I think it works, and I love that so many companies are pushing away from the norm to produce cars that don’t look exactly like the last one. . Regarding software I use here; 3D modeling is done in 3DSMAX, rendering is done in Keyshot, post-processing is done in Lightroom. I’ll probably still get asked in the comments though D# . Let me know what you guys think about how this turned out, I want to hear your thoughts! . HDRI by @tikistudiosdetroit