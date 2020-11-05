Widebody 2021 BMW M4 "German Bunny" Looks Like a Drift Hooligan

View this post on Instagram

Finally, a 2021 @BMW G82 M4 sporting a kit voted on by you guys. I’d say this was another successful poll build! . For those of you who are new here, every once in a while I build a car in my stories with parts/modifications voted on by you guys. I make the parts, you guys vote È. I then render it all together and give you the closest thing I can make to reality. . Regarding the M4 Grille, I absolutely love it. When it first came out, I hated it. I thought it was a poor design choice by @BMW. Though, as the concept was refined, the grille began to fit better and better. I think it works, and I love that so many companies are pushing away from the norm to produce cars that don’t look exactly like the last one. . Regarding software I use here; 3D modeling is done in 3DSMAX, rendering is done in Keyshot, post-processing is done in Lightroom. I’ll probably still get asked in the comments though D# . Let me know what you guys think about how this turned out, I want to hear your thoughts! . HDRI by @tikistudiosdetroit

