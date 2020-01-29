Widebody 2021 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Like a 1980s Race Car

You can already tell that the new RS6 Avant is going to be the wagon every tuner wants to get its hands on. After all, this could be the last time Audi makes a V8 powerhouse like this before the big switch to electric.
Deliveries have barely started, and we've already reported on a tuner offering massive power gains for the 4.0liter bi-turbo engine in exchange for €10,000. But the widebody kit has become the holy grail of automotive modifications.
Just before the old generation died, we began to see unique full carbon packages popping up all over the world. The 2020 RS6 looks completely different, though, but it's going to get a similar treatment.
Digital artist Hugo Silva proposes a very simple design that kind of reminds us of the older NSX race cars, though the livery might also have something to do with it. Unlike with Pandem-style widebody packages that stick out like a sore thumb, this has got a clean set of fender extensions that almost look like they're a part of the fender.
Both sets of bumpers have been redesigned around these butch features, while massive track-focused aero was added for good measure. We've got the usually adjustable air splitter, smaller wings down the bumper, side skirts and a diffuser. A new trunk lid spoiler has been added, one with a split design.
We believe the inspiration for this project was the Audi Quattro. The 3-spoke wheels are a clear indication of this, although nobody had deep concave designs back then. Also, the livery is kind of like that of Group B rally cars. All it needs is a bunch of round accessory lights dotted around the front end and we're set.
Of course, the new RS6 doesn't need extra lights because it's got some of the best headlights in the business. But did you know these aren't the same as on the A6 and S6? For whatever reason, Audi decided to install the rectangular ones from the RS7.
