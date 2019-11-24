autoevolution

Widebody 2020 Corvette Is Like a Bend of Liberty Walk and ZR1

24 Nov 2019, 21:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A lot has happened in the past week. If you're upset over the Tesla truck being ugly or how much power the new GLE 63 S has, at least there's always the new Corvette to look forward to.
3 photos
Widebody 2020 Corvette Is Like a Bend of Liberty Walk and ZR1Widebody 2020 Corvette Is Like a Bend of Liberty Walk and ZR1
The C8 generation came out roughly at the same time as the Supra, but has been hindered from reaching customer's hands. This is to be expected, considering how ambitious the project was. After almost 70 years of having the engine at the front, the 'Vette now has a supercar-like layout that sparks curiosity and invites mods.

Putting the engine in the middle is better for acceleration, stopping and handling, but Chevy never made anything quite like this, and the new LT2 motor refused to play nice with the chassis. From 6.2 liters, this gives you 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Access to those numbers and a 0 to 60 time of 3 seconds require you to spring for the Z51 Performance Pack, which includes larger brakes, summer tires, an e-diff, and a performance exhaust.

Of course, that's not nearly the end of Chevy's ambition; the Italians need to learn their lesson. The new ZR1 has pretty much been confirmed to be a twin-turbo V8 monster with some kind of juicy hybrid tech.

That's kind of what this rendering, created by Hugo Silva, reminds us of, the ZR1. The carbon-fiber wing is a lot like the one fitted to the new Corvette race cars, but there are hints of other machines here.

For example, the widebody kit adds thickness to the back of the Vette, much as the Liberty Walk body kit did to the Huracan at SEMA. And the nose is pointy like some of the latest Ferraris. Like all the other mid-engined machines we mentioned, the C8 boasts a chunkier rear end and long C-pillars.



2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Corvette Stingrey C8 Corvette ZR1 rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
Aristocratic Electric Future: A Mass Production Bugatti EV Would Spice Things Up Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8 CoupeCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day