Widebody 2020 Corvette Is Like a Bend of Liberty Walk and ZR1

View this post on Instagram

Chevrolet Corvette C8 At first i was a little sceptical of the overall shape of this car, but i must say it has loads of potential for bodykit design #chevrolet #chevy #corvette #corvettec8 #blender #3d #digitalart #3drender #bodykit #design

A post shared by hugo silva (@hugosilvadesigns) on Nov 21, 2019 at 6:14pm PST