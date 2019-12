AWD

In case you didn't get the memo, Bavarians are into tall grilles again, so both these hardcore M cars will have ones that go to the bottom of the bumper. That's how it was in the old days, but it's a design change that clashes with the last few decades of BMWs.Just like it happened with the Tesla Cybertruck, we're going to wish that the M3 looks not like BMW made it, but as good as a rendering.This G20 3 Series widebody setup is from a rendering artist by the name of Emre Husmen . You may know about him from the famous Tesla truck rendering that came out before the reveal and ended up being much cooler than the real deal, as we've already hinted.His widebody 3 Series is just as good, perhaps even better because it starts with a body design that's already accepted. The 2020 3 Series is maybe the best looking model in its segment and even before the M3 arrives, it has some juicy versions.We're talking about the all-new M340i and M340d, packing powerful 3-liter engines and. But there's not much of a difference between those and a 330i with an M Sport pack, which is where this package comes in.We're going to call it a "Clubsport" because it looks a lot like the Audi TT and A3 Clubsport concepts. Rather than bolting on, the massive fender extension float off the body to create a sort of race-ready look that's more serious.Don't get us wrong, the next M3 is going to be brilliant, probably the best car of its kind before the big push to electric. But if we're honest, it doesn't need a flashy grille or even this widebody kit.