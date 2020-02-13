Widebody 2020 Audi RS6 "Angel" Is a Thing Of Beauty

View this post on Instagram

SOOOOO WIDEEEEE!!! I've been super impressed with @audi lately, the 2020 RS6 certainly has my attention. I know everyone and their mother is posting/rendering this car but I had to do a quick simple widened version of it. Its perfect stock, and I can't wait to make my own crazy version of it. I mean quick! This render isn't perfect nor finished! d - - #art #design #3d #audi #audiuk #rs6 #2020 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #carthrottle #donutmedia #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters #joyofmachine #lto #livetooffend #softwareusedisinmybioulazyasses

