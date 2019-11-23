Widebodied E90 BMW 3 Series Looks Like a JDM Race Car

Got love for the E90? All the over generations of the 3 Series get mad respect from the community, but this one doesn't, and we're not talking about the M3 version.
No, we're after a normal version, a sedan with a decently reliable engine and German car looks available to those on a tight budget but who want a project. The E46 is such an icon of sportiness, but it's actually more difficult to get into, shift and generally to daily drive.
On the other hand, the F30 generation that came right after, starting in 2012, is undeniably better. Everything from the 8-speed gearbox to the iDrive is superior. However, being newer also means we're dealing with an expensive product.
There's nothing particularly interesting about an ordinary 3 Series from around 2008. We get that. However, many other cars of that era are being recognized from their design, and we don't think the E90 is a total pig. And a Miata is pretty boring too, until you add the body kit and coilovers?
What we're trying to get as is that this rendering by adry53customs gives the E90 the love it deserves. It's a race car look for the normal model, fitted with massive winder flairs that are cut away at the bottom. There's also a carbon fiber spoiler and other wing-like elements.
The back lets you know this has nothing to do with the V8-powered M8. It's gut a half-bumper with dual exhausts that denote the custom straight-pipe configuration, maybe even some sneaky turbo hiding where they shouldn't.
Which brings us to our final point. Even though the rendering looks like something of a D1 drift special with a 2JZ swap, it would work just as well as a diesel (330d) dragster or even a diesel drift car. The Scandinavians always try to get away with that kind of stuff. Check out this C-Class chain smoker as an example.
