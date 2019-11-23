autoevolution

Widebodied E90 BMW 3 Series Looks Like a JDM Race Car

23 Nov 2019, 19:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Got love for the E90? All the over generations of the 3 Series get mad respect from the community, but this one doesn't, and we're not talking about the M3 version.
5 photos
Widebodied E90 BMW 3 Series Looks Like a JDM Race CarWidebodied E90 BMW 3 Series Looks Like a JDM Race CarWidebodied E90 BMW 3 Series Looks Like a JDM Race CarWidebodied E90 BMW 3 Series Looks Like a JDM Race Car
No, we're after a normal version, a sedan with a decently reliable engine and German car looks available to those on a tight budget but who want a project. The E46 is such an icon of sportiness, but it's actually more difficult to get into, shift and generally to daily drive.

On the other hand, the F30 generation that came right after, starting in 2012, is undeniably better. Everything from the 8-speed gearbox to the iDrive is superior. However, being newer also means we're dealing with an expensive product.

There's nothing particularly interesting about an ordinary 3 Series from around 2008. We get that. However, many other cars of that era are being recognized from their design, and we don't think the E90 is a total pig. And a Miata is pretty boring too, until you add the body kit and coilovers?

What we're trying to get as is that this rendering by adry53customs gives the E90 the love it deserves. It's a race car look for the normal model, fitted with massive winder flairs that are cut away at the bottom. There's also a carbon fiber spoiler and other wing-like elements.

The back lets you know this has nothing to do with the V8-powered M8. It's gut a half-bumper with dual exhausts that denote the custom straight-pipe configuration, maybe even some sneaky turbo hiding where they shouldn't.

Which brings us to our final point. Even though the rendering looks like something of a D1 drift special with a 2JZ swap, it would work just as well as a diesel (330d) dragster or even a diesel drift car. The Scandinavians always try to get away with that kind of stuff. Check out this C-Class chain smoker as an example.


E90 BMW 3 Series BMW M3 BMW 3 Series widebody rendering
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumBMW X6BMW X6 Premium SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll BMW models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day