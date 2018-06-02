Wide Body Tesla Model X by T Sportline Looks Menacing in Black

autoevolution
 

Even though it has its fair share of flaws, the Tesla Model X is an attractive proposition as far as electric SUVs are concerned. But what if you’re in the market for something just as large, technologized, and with a handful of sporty touches?
Enter the T Largo Carbon Fiber Wide Body Package. Based on the 2018 Tesla Model X, the package comes courtesy of T Sportsline, the “world’s first Tesla tuner” as the company describes itself. Limited to 20 examples and “guaranteed to turn heads as you zip down the road,” the T Largo is 54-millimeters (2.12 inches) wider on each side thanks to the carbon-fiber overfenders. The wider body works like a charm with the 22-inch forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires.

Visual changes further include the front apron, bumper duct, side skirts, diffuser at the rear, and wing cover. The range-topping Model X P100D in T Largo specification is built in Los Angeles to each customer’s preference, with the options list including an endless selection of paints for the body and brake calipers, interior trim, and sound upgrades that are sure to cater to needs of the audiophile in everyone.

Meant for “ambitious clients who like to stand out of the herd,” the T Largo doesn’t have a price. Or should we say, T Sportline is much obliged to tell you how much it costs if you have a balance with at least five zeros in your bank account. After all, the Model X in P100D flavor kicks off at $140k without even looking at the options list.

In addition to the 100-kWh battery and 289-mile range, the world’s fastest accelerating SUV comes standard with the Ludicrous Speed, Sub-Zero Weather, and Towing packages. The six-seat interior upgrade, for example, adds $6,000 to the price. As for performance, how does 2.9 seconds to 60 miles per hour sound to you? Just as impressive, accelerating from 45 to 65 miles per hour takes just 1.4 seconds.

