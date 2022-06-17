Wide '69 Camaro Is No “Ruined Classic” But Neo-Stock American Muscle on Zoomies

As opposed to other digital build projects of the legendary 1969 Chevrolet Camaro variety – such as the recent one done in black-striped and HRE Performance Wheels CGI – this idea is merely wishful thinking. Quite unfortunately, if you ask us…
Alas, these are the tough times for classic muscle cars we live in, and one must contend with the fact that not every cool, yet vintage GM idea will have a correspondent in real life. Sure, it is sad to know that a ’69 Camaro Z/28 opportunity passes by, though perhaps it is for the better as far as the sanity of diehard fans is concerned.
For the rest of the enthusiast automotive world, this would have probably been a hoot to see and drive. But what do we have here, all flashy and sparkling green, sporting a couple of black hockey sticks on the side? Well, according to Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, he is back with yet another “RuiNeD cLasSiC,” one that looks Thicc as a hockey player with full gear on.
The pixel master felt that after a stint into the world of Monster Jam for the creation of the next Big Kahuna Monster Truck on the basics of the all-new, reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco, now was the proper moment “to go back to the good ol’ American Muscle,” so he felt a ‘Maro will marvelously do the trick. With lots of CGI twists, of course.
I, for one, feel bewitched, especially since the digital content creator has stunningly mixed the old-school stock car feeling with lots of modern elements to lend this ’69 Camaro Z/28 on zoomies a properly bagged and widebody attitude. And you know what, a few gymnastics moves never hurt anyone, so let us all imagine ourselves jumping in from the window “just like (a) duke of hazards,” and be done with the (potential) purist classic muscle car outcry!
For the rest of the enthusiast automotive world, this would have probably been a hoot to see and drive. But what do we have here, all flashy and sparkling green, sporting a couple of black hockey sticks on the side? Well, according to Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, he is back with yet another “RuiNeD cLasSiC,” one that looks Thicc as a hockey player with full gear on.
The pixel master felt that after a stint into the world of Monster Jam for the creation of the next Big Kahuna Monster Truck on the basics of the all-new, reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco, now was the proper moment “to go back to the good ol’ American Muscle,” so he felt a ‘Maro will marvelously do the trick. With lots of CGI twists, of course.
I, for one, feel bewitched, especially since the digital content creator has stunningly mixed the old-school stock car feeling with lots of modern elements to lend this ’69 Camaro Z/28 on zoomies a properly bagged and widebody attitude. And you know what, a few gymnastics moves never hurt anyone, so let us all imagine ourselves jumping in from the window “just like (a) duke of hazards,” and be done with the (potential) purist classic muscle car outcry!