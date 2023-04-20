Why the North American XB-70 Valkyrie Was Always Doomed to Fail

At the height of the Cold War, the United States came up with the ultimate strategic bomber. This was the North American XB-70 Valkyrie. The XB-70 was a Mach 3 prototype that would have led to the B-70 bomber, creating the fastest strategic bomber in the world. It aimed to strike deep into Soviet territory and be immune to any interceptor aircraft that were dispatched to counter it. Its high speed would also make it difficult to see on radar displays.

10 photos Photo: NASA