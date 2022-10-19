Why Environmental Activists Glued Papers on Porsches and Themselves to the Autostadt Floor

Volkswagen’s Autostadt is the place where customers and enthusiasts go to interact with the group’s brands or to have some car-related fun. Now, a couple of activists chose Porsche’s dedicated space at the massive delivery and experience center to make their demands about pollution and speeding heard. To achieve their goals, they glued themselves on the floor, used some museum cars as billboards, and even announced a hunger strike. Here’s what’s going on.
Nine environmental activists chose Autostadt on Wednesday evening to raise awareness about what they call “a climate emergency” by gluing their palms on the Porsche pavilion floor. The group of nine that self-identified themselves as researchers and scientists argue that Volkswagen should do its part in slowing down climate change. They underline the manufacturer plays a big role in the fight against pollution since it is the world’s second-largest car producer. They also point out that VW has the means to lobby decision-makers into “doing the right thing.”
One of the activists named Gianluca Grimalda glued himself to the Autostadt floor and decided to also go on a hunger strike. He said in a Twitter video that 12% of the CO2 emissions come from the car sector and pointed out that a change needs to happen. Grimalda spoke for the entire group and argued that there is a real link between CO2 emissions and rising global temperatures. He says decarbonization is important and it must happen as fast as possible because the target for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions set through Roadmap 2050 is too far off to have a meaningful impact.
The activist also pointed out that the group chose Porsche’s pavilion at Autostadt to denounce VW’s role in not stopping climate change sooner.
Other supporters of the movement that did not choose to glue their palms to the floor used the adhesive to stick research papers about the rising global temperature on various models that are currently on display.
The protesters want Germany to reintroduce the €9 public transport ticket and demand that a speed limit of 100 kph (62 mph) be introduced on all the country’s highways. They are well-known to be an integral part of the Autobahn system which allows drivers to go as fast as they can on some portions where there is no speed limit.
Volkswagen provided the activists with meals, but after the business hours ended, it turned off the lights and the heating. The authorities have been notified and Autostadt’s security employees are reportedly checking in occasionally with the people that are stuck on Porsche’s pavilion floor.
At the time of writing, the protester’s organization confirmed the people are still glued to the Autostadt floor and it added that VW’s CEO Oliver Blume should get involved in favor of setting the maximum highway speed at 100 kph (62 mph).
This action follows up similar movements that happened recently in the UK where activists glued themselves to the public roads because they don’t want the government to invest in new natural gas and oil projects.
Volkswagen Group bought Porsche in 2012. It also owns other auto brands like Lamborghini, Audi, Seat, Cupra, Ducati, and Bentley.
Getting ready for first night of sleep inside the Porsche Pavillion @Autostadt to demand @VW to eventually act to decarbonise the transport sector.
#ClimateCrisis scientific papers glued everywhere in the Porsche showroom
2/@ScientistRebel1 #UniteAgainstClimateFailure pic.twitter.com/EMF0qmVnXD