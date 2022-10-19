Why Environmental Activists Glued Papers on Porsches and Themselves to the Autostadt Floor

Volkswagen’s Autostadt is the place where customers and enthusiasts go to interact with the group’s brands or to have some car-related fun. Now, a couple of activists chose Porsche’s dedicated space at the massive delivery and experience center to make their demands about pollution and speeding heard. To achieve their goals, they glued themselves on the floor, used some museum cars as billboards, and even announced a hunger strike. Here’s what’s going on.

6 photos