Why Dodge Ships the Challenger Demon to Dealers with Blue Wheels, Skinnier Tires

Now that Dodge has hit us with the pricing of the Demon, the Mopar guys have kicked off production and the shipping process has led to a situation that has grabbed the attention of muscle car aficionados. Truth be told, it's difficult to ignore the blue wheels on the 840 hp Challengers being delivered to dealers.





The rubber seen here doesn't fill the fat arches of the SRT beast like the 315/40 R18 Nitto NT05R factory tires of the machine - the flared fenders boost the Demon's width by 3.5 inches, remember?



Nevertheless, the drag radials fitted to the car are, most likely, the reason behind the move mentioned above. To be more precise, these tires could be damaged by low temperatures, with such storage and transport conditions potentially generating cracks.



As such, the rumor mill talks about the wheel and tire combo seen here being used for transporting the car, with the hardware returning to the factory once the vehicles reach the dealers.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that



Who knows? Maybe we'll get to see more of these blue SRT wheels in the future. For one thing, the automaker could come up with a Demon incarnation of the Charger.



In fact, a spy video we And, as you can notice in the images from the photo gallery, which have been snapped at Chrysler 's production site in Brampton, Ontario, the colored rims are shod in skinnier tires than the one we've met on the Demon - lens tip to spotter TheStraightPipes for these images.The rubber seen here doesn't fill the fat arches of the SRT beast like the 315/40 R18 Nitto NT05R factory tires of the machine - the flared fenders boost the Demon's width by 3.5 inches, remember?Nevertheless, the drag radials fitted to the car are, most likely, the reason behind the move mentioned above. To be more precise, these tires could be damaged by low temperatures, with such storage and transport conditions potentially generating cracks.As such, the rumor mill talks about the wheel and tire combo seen here being used for transporting the car, with the hardware returning to the factory once the vehicles reach the dealers.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Dodge 's Demon army consists of 3,300 soldiers, with 300 of these being destined for the Canadian market.Who knows? Maybe we'll get to see more of these blue SRT wheels in the future. For one thing, the automaker could come up with a Demon incarnation of the Charger.In fact, a spy video we brought to you earlier this month delivers a few hints towards the Challenger Demon getting a four-door sibling, but we still need more clues before announcing that back seat party. For one thing, the business case behind the contraption seems anything but solid. Then again, we could've said the same thing about the Challenger Demon some years ago...