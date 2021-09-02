Why Apple Isn’t in a Hurry to Launch the Apple Car

We’ve known for a while that Apple is working on a car, but the company has remained completely tight-lipped on the whole thing, so as far as the tech giant is concerned, such a project doesn’t even exist.
While for many Apple’s CIA-like secrecy doesn’t make much sense, Tim Cook and his leadership team are using this approach not only because they don’t want the company’s new products to make their way to the web in an early development stage but also because they just intend to take their time on getting everything right.
This is the reason Apple isn’t in a hurry right now when it comes to the Apple Car, even though the company has been working on the vehicle for several years already.
And according to people close to the matter, it would still take at least four more years for Cupertino to unveil its automotive strategy, so the EV should be here in 2025 at the earliest.
Morgan Stanley analysts Adam Jonas and Katy Huberty have recently discussed Apple’s automotive expansion plans, explaining the company wants to use a model that worked like a charm for the iPhone.
In other words, despite similar products already available on the market, Apple wants to come up with something which not only blows everybody’s minds but also works exactly as customers would expect it to work.
“The strategy is about doing fewer things, but doing them really well, and increasing the chances of success. And so, as you said, it was years ago that we first started picking up data points that Apple would enter the auto market, and we felt it was real,” Huberty has been quoted as saying.
At this point, it’s believed the Apple Car development phase has reached a point where Apple is already discussing supply deals with a number of parts manufacturers across the world. The production of the car is very likely to be handled by a joint venture formed by LG and Magna, with a prototype expected to see the daylight in 2023 or 2024.
