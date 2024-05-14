"WHOA GTO": Mysterious 1967 Pontiac GTO Flexes Relevant Plates, Real-Deal 242 Goat

If you wanted a GTO in 1967 and were ready to step inside a Pontiac dealership, you had to have at least $2,871 in your bank account. This was the price of a coupe, the cheapest GTO version this year.
However, most people ordered the hardtop because, you know, that's where the GTO spirit genuinely resided. The hardtop could be had for $2,935, and over 65,000 customers decided to take the offer and order this version.
The convertible was the most expensive, carrying a $3,165 base price, eventually convincing 9,517 buyers to place an order.
The mysterious GTO in these photos promises an "original" setup, but considering the lack of information, you'll need an in-person or a third-party inspection to verify the claims. Unfortunately, the lack of information and the small number of photos shared by eBay seller dodgev10bill makes this 1967 GTO an intriguing goat, but I wouldn't be surprised to see many people walking away because they don't want to waste their time.
The only tidbits we get concern the engine under the hood. The owner claims the GTO is still powered by the original 400 V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. They have both been rebuilt, so they are in perfect shape today.
Unfortunately, we'll have to do a lot of detective work for this GTO. The owner says the car is a "daily driver," which means it's already road-worthy. It's unclear if big parts are no longer original or require urgent attention, but they also explain that it's a "complete car for restoration." It's undoubtedly a project, so contact the seller to discuss all the details if you're interested in buying it.
The good news is that it's a real goat wearing clever plates, as it's still a fantastic head-turning machine in solid shape. The VIN code includes the magical 242 combination, which points to a real-deal 1967 GTO (beginning in 1966, all GTOs were distinguished by the 242 code in the VIN tag).
The selling price could be a little ambitious, considering the lack of information. A 1967 GTO in all-original configuration, with everything still on the car and a condition that allows for easy restoration, is a highly desirable project. However, the seller wants "only" $30,000 for this GTO, which could suggest that some original parts (except the powertrain) are no longer on the car.
I highly recommend that interested buyers see the car in person or order a third-party inspection before bidding. The auction starts at $25,000, but the owner also configured a reserve, meaning that netizens must get closer to $30,000 to take this GTO home. The vehicle is parked in Lakeside, California, and the auction is scheduled to end in nine days.
