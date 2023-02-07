Who Would've Thought Electric Vehicles Reduce Pollution and Improve Health?

Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC have conducted one of the first studies linking electric vehicle adoption with a reduction in air pollution and respiratory problems. Until now, research on the benefits of adopting electric vehicles on a large scale has been largely theoretical.
We’ve heard for years that ditching internal combustion engines would reduce pollution and improve people’s health. Indeed, burning any fuel results in harmful emissions because the air is only 21 percent oxygen. The rest is mostly nitrogen (78 percent) and other elements, including water vapors. The burning process results in elements from the fuel (like carbon) and the air (like nitrogen) combining with oxygen. In the first case, the result is CO2 and CO, which cause global warming. In the latter, it’s NOx, a combination of toxic gases that can affect human health.
That’s why scientists assumed that ditching internal combustion engines for electric motors would vastly reduce pollution and improve health. They knew this must be true, but it was hard to draw a scientific conclusion without more electric vehicles on the road. Researchers now have hard data to back their theoretical results thanks to large-rate EV adoption in states like California. A team at the University of South California has started to document the real impact of EV adoption.
The scientists used publicly available datasets in California after people rapidly transitioned to electric cars. The team compared data on EV registration numbers, air pollution levels, and asthma-related emergency room visits across the state between 2013 and 2019. The results showed that an increased EV adoption rate within a given zip code led to a drop in local air pollution and emergency room visits. This was somehow surprising because until now, people talked about pollution at a global level rather than locally.
“When we think about the actions related to climate change, often it’s on a global level,” said Erika Garcia, PhD, MPH, the study’s lead author. “But the idea that changes being made at the local level can improve the health of your own community could be a powerful message to the public and to policymakers.”
At the zip code level, the study showed a 3.2 percent drop in the rate of asthma-related emergency room visits for every additional 20 electric vehicles per 1,000 people. Across California, the EV adoption rate increased from 1.4 to 14.6 per 1,000 people between 2013 and 2019, but it was far from being the same across all zip codes. For instance, the EV adoption rate was significantly lower in areas with lower levels of educational attainment. This points to an adoption gap that further fuels inequalities, mainly affecting people living in lower-resource areas.
These findings are consistent with previous studies that showed that underserved communities, such as lower-income neighborhoods, face worse pollution levels and associated respiratory problems. Based on this, the study concluded that adopting more electric vehicles benefits these communities more than those living in affluent areas.
Nevertheless, the study is too limited to offer all the answers. Future research is needed into the additional impact of EVs, including emissions related to brake and tire wear, mining of materials, and disposal of old cars. Researchers also believe electric vehicles are only part of the solution. Shifting to public and active transport, including biking and walking, can offer more environmental and public health benefits.
