Who Will Win the Battle for Personal Mobility, Car Guys or Tech Bros?

Hyundai said it would commit to buttons for as long as possible. In a chat with Stephen Ottley, the Korean automaker’s head of design stated that “when it comes to driving, it’s safest to have your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.” It may seem that what Sang Yup Lee expressed was just obvious, but not in times of “computers on wheels.” In fact, it represents a small victory for car guys in their tug-of-war with tech bros.

