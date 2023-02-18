Who Needs Google Maps When Porsche Built the Perfect Navigation App for Passionate Drivers

Google Maps and Waze are perhaps the best methods to find the fastest way to a destination, but what if you just want to hop behind the wheel and drive on just the perfect route?
Porsche has created an application that’s supposed to help drivers on this front, offering a familiar navigation experience but customized with a completely different twist.
Launched in 2019 and overhauled earlier this week, ROADS already has more than 180,000 users. As compared to Google Maps and Waze where users contribute with traffic information, Porsche is seeking a different type of content.
Users share routes that are built for passionate drivers, so they include spectacular sights and scenery, windy country roads, and points of interest where you’re likely to enjoy spending a few minutes resting. In other words, Porsche’s application isn’t necessarily supposed to help you navigate from where you are to where you want to be but actually enjoy driving your car on the best routes around.
The new update that went live this week includes a generator that allows every user to get their own route with recommendations from the community. You can create routes based on the curves of the road, the topography, and landscape features. The navigation options allow you to go to a specific destination or just create a circuit route to enjoy the scenery and the engine roar.
Powered by Mapbox, ROADS navigation lets users configure if they want the route to be curvy, balanced, or dynamic. You can save the results locally or share it with the rest of community.
Despite being built by Porsche, the application isn’t exclusive to customers of the German carmaker. When you launch the app, ROADS requires you to select the car brand you own, as the parent company says it needs such information to provide better routes. After using ROADS for a few days, it doesn't look like changing the brand makes much of a difference. I tried out the app with two different car brands and the results were identical in every case.
ROADS by Porsche comes with CarPlay support, so the entire experience, including the navigation, is mirrored to the larger screen in the car when an iPhone is connected to the media receiver. Android support isn’t offered, and given it’s Porsche we’re talking about here, ROADS will probably remain an iPhone-exclusive thing.
The application can be used free of charge on any iPhone that runs at least iOS 15, but you need to log in, either with a Porsche account or using your Apple ID, to access it. Once you create an account, you’re part of the community, and Porsche encourages users to connect with other passionate drivers either in public or private groups.
