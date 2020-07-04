Who Needs Fireworks, Try This AR App for July 4th Auto Celebrations

Here we are, the 4th of July holiday is upon us and we're still mostly fighting off the confinements in our life. We do this because we need to protect our loved ones and us from this unrelenting global health crisis. No worries because social distancing is best applied when using interesting applications from the internet.
There is a bonus to self-imposed isolation – when work is done you are already at home and so you have more time to discover potentially interesting gimmicks. One such find is the Aerolarri AR Magazine & Holospect application, the brainchild of one very enterprising Chet Baigh.
As you may suspect already, the smartphone application is using augmented reality to deliver its intended content. But the inventor and designer decided things should be more interesting. Therefore, the Aerolarri AR Magazine is dubbed the “world’s first magazine delivered completely in augmented reality”.
We cannot vouch this is indeed the first ever AR magazine, but it is interesting, nevertheless. Especially since the app allows anyone to project – virtually anywhere – a series of interesting hypercars. The models in question are the brand new Koenigsegg Gemera and Jesko Absolut, along with a couple of cars that may never live to carry out their goals.
So, at least you can experience virtually the Bloodhound LSR and Aussie Invader 5R – two of the world’s modern jet & rocket-powered cars. More so, Baigh even has his own concept car – the Aerolarri Bernoulli EV. Because it’s a virtual creation, the designer has no problem calling it the fastest concept car in the world.
It does not really matter, because Aerolarri is only using it to showcase the company's RimWings – these are very much real and apparently up for pre-order. And this is how we arrive at the bottom of the story – actually, the sides – because Aerolarri is using the AR technology to promote the HoloSpect AR overlay system.
The latter allows anyone to project onto any car a custom set of wheels – from the company’s own catalogue, of course. It is, of course, marketing strategy for the XXI century – but it is also innocent and might call for a few moments from our time. And for those looking for new rims it is much better than getting dirty to change the wheels or just ordering them blind.
