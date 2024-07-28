Who Is the Best Pro Drifter on Planet Earth?

Kids often ask me, "What's the best car in the world?" My answer is always: It depends. Different cars serve various purposes. One may be the fastest on the Nurburgring, and the other might be the cheapest.
So it all depends on what "the best" means to each one of you or them. I guess the same could be said about racecar drivers. Sure, many of us acknowledge Ayrton Senna was a demi-god when competing in Formula 1. However, some will say Michael Schumacher was better. Others will tell you that Lewis Hamilton outranked them both.
Then there's Fernando Alonso, with almost 400 race entries since his debut at the beginning of the 21st century. So it's all a matter of perspective. People tend to support those they can identify with, or at least they'd love to switch places with. And that brings us to today's topic: drifting. You could say it has become a sport since the first event happened in Japan in the '90s.
However, it saw skyrocketing popularity with the formation of D1GP and the appearance of several legendary drivers. Ask any drift fan, and he'll give you a list of people he looks up to for one reason or another. I admire Youichi Imamura as he's the only D1 driver to win the series in a Mazda RX-7. But I am equally as fond of Yasuyuki Kazama and his Nissan S15.
Both were phenomenal drivers, but they never left Japan to race against European, American, or Aussie drivers (except for a few occasions). Daigo Saito entered the world, defeating his opponents on at least two continents. He became a global legend in the sport, winning the Formula Drift championship the first year he went to the US.
He never reached the same heights as Ken Block, but he's like the Ayrton Senna of the drift world if you think about it. Over the years, thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people have entered the sport, reaching a level no one anticipated 20 years ago. We've seen an influx of talented people including Masashi Yokoi and Naoki Nakamura (D1GP Japan), Chris Forsberg and Fredric Aasbo (FD USA), Luke Fink (Australia), Pawel Trela and James Deane (Europe) to name just a few.
Each of them has had moments when they were on top of the world, but there comes a time when every empire must witness its downfall. Pawel Trela, for instance, is no longer actively racing in this sport, which is likely down to financial problems. But if you think about James Deane, you'll realize there's a good reason why Jarod DeAnda calls him "The Machine". I remember first hearing his name circa 2010 when he was just 18 years old. James was already making fans at every event, displaying an impressive style with an all-out attitude.
That's just what everyone wanted to see, but perhaps few people realized how far he'd go in his career. You could see him competing in Formula Drift and the defunct Drift All-Stars series. Of course, he also won his national series (ProDrift Ireland) and the Irish Drift Championship later on. Winning the FD title in 2017 shook the industry as he battled the likes of Chris Forsberg and Fredric Aasbo in the process. Tanner Foust was previously the only competitor to have won two titles in a row, but Deane matched and broke that record in three years.
He is still the only man to have won three championships in a row, and I'm not sure anyone can come close to that performance within the next decade. Drifting isn't as hard on its athletes as Formula One or MotoGP, so you can still be competitive in your 40s. But James is only in his early 30s, and it's not like he was going to hang up his gloves.
While most drivers in the Northern Hemisphere enjoy the off-season, you'll see him competing in the Middle East and getting plenty of seat time. And I guess every FD driver felt a shiver down his spine when the young lad announced his return to this USA. After winning in an S-Chassis, he embraced the next challenge in his life: driving a Ford Mustang for Vaughn Gittin JR's RTR Team.
Adjusting to a new car must've been tricky, yet he still finished 2023 in P5, 67 points behind last year's champion, Chelsea Denofa. Things would have been different if he had better luck in Saint Louis or Utah. But it was all just a warm-up for him, as he started dominating the series this year. So far, he has won three out of five races in Long Beach, Englishtown, and Saint Louis.
Odi Backchis is 118 points behind, while Aasbo is another 26 points down the list. It's not over; we've still got three more events to look forward to before we find out who this year's champion is. While the young prodigy, Hiroya Minowa (yes, he's Shinji Minowa's son!), is hot on his tail, it's not likely he can take down a man like Deane just yet.
And if the Irish lad wins this season, he will be writing history as the first and only man to win four Formula Drift titles. Does that make him the best drifter in the world? Some might say yes, others might say it takes more than that. But what does it take to have that title attached to your name? He has the fans, the style, the talent, the titles, and the humbleness.
What else is there to account for? Would he need to go to D1GP and defeat the Japanese drivers at their own game to ascend to the rank of drifting demi-god? Will we have to wait (hopefully not for all eternity) until someone finally steps up and creates a Global Drift Series so he can win against opponents from every continent?
Or will drifting fade into oblivion unexpectedly, thus rendering the question irrelevant for 99% of the world's population? We'll answer these questions sooner or later, but finding the truth might require changing the sport. I'm excited about the future of drifting, and I'll be happy to report back with the news.
