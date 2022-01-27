“White Deuce” Is a Caffeinated Triumph Thruxton 900 With Bespoke Traits

Although it was built on a strict budget, this one-off Thruxton is still an absolute stunner!
When a customization enterprise becomes an intercontinental phenomenon, you can be one hundred percent sure they’re not messing around. Over a decade has passed since Hugo Eccles and Adam Kay joined forces to co-found Untitled Motorcycles – a reputed firm whose fame stretches from Europe to North America.
Hugo goes about his daily business in San Francisco, while Adam is in charge of the company’s London-based operations. The bike we’re featuring today hails from the latter, and it all started with a mildly damaged 2015 MY Triumph Thruxton 900. Kay’s moto wizards were approached by a client named Victor Douce, who wished to see his two-wheeled companion transformed into a nifty cafe racer with retro flair.
Upon arrival at their garage, the donor had broken foot pegs and a nasty dent on its gas tank, so fixing these aspects was the first step of UM’s makeover. Next, the guys proceeded to work their magic at the front end, where they installed a CNC-machined triple clamp with built-in Motogadget instrumentation.
We also find an LED headlamp and a fresh pair of clip-on handlebars, sporting aftermarket bar-end mirrors, a quick-action throttle and stealthy switches. Adam and his crew decided to retain the Thruxton’s stock pipework, but they've wrapped it in a seamless layer of ceramic coating from head to toe.
At the rear end, you’ll be greeted by high-grade Maxton shock absorbers, which grasp a loop-style subframe with integrated LED lighting. The whole shebang is topped with a two-up leather saddle and a removable tail unit that’s been painstakingly hand-crafted by Kay himself.
For the finishing touches, the original wheels were replaced with 17-inch Kineo substitutes, whose rims are enveloped in ZR-rated Michelin tires. Finally, the Untitled pros dubbed this Thruxton-based showstopper “White Deuce,” and their overhaul was concluded with a revised wiring harness and a blacked-out color scheme.
Hugo goes about his daily business in San Francisco, while Adam is in charge of the company’s London-based operations. The bike we’re featuring today hails from the latter, and it all started with a mildly damaged 2015 MY Triumph Thruxton 900. Kay’s moto wizards were approached by a client named Victor Douce, who wished to see his two-wheeled companion transformed into a nifty cafe racer with retro flair.
Upon arrival at their garage, the donor had broken foot pegs and a nasty dent on its gas tank, so fixing these aspects was the first step of UM’s makeover. Next, the guys proceeded to work their magic at the front end, where they installed a CNC-machined triple clamp with built-in Motogadget instrumentation.
We also find an LED headlamp and a fresh pair of clip-on handlebars, sporting aftermarket bar-end mirrors, a quick-action throttle and stealthy switches. Adam and his crew decided to retain the Thruxton’s stock pipework, but they've wrapped it in a seamless layer of ceramic coating from head to toe.
At the rear end, you’ll be greeted by high-grade Maxton shock absorbers, which grasp a loop-style subframe with integrated LED lighting. The whole shebang is topped with a two-up leather saddle and a removable tail unit that’s been painstakingly hand-crafted by Kay himself.
For the finishing touches, the original wheels were replaced with 17-inch Kineo substitutes, whose rims are enveloped in ZR-rated Michelin tires. Finally, the Untitled pros dubbed this Thruxton-based showstopper “White Deuce,” and their overhaul was concluded with a revised wiring harness and a blacked-out color scheme.