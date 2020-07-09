White Chocolate 1979 Ford Bronco Is the Old Face of Cool

5 Will the New Ford Bronco Look Just as Good at 50+ Years as This 1969 Bronco?

Come next week, the world will be one exciting new car model richer. Actually, three models richer, as Ford is set to unveil not one, but three interpretations of the revived Bronco nameplate. 19 photos



With that in mind, one has to wonder who would choose to buy an old-generation Bronco now that the new one is in the final brewing stages. The answer is simple: die-hard fans who will always cherish the



Take the 1979 Bronco in the gallery above. It just went for close to $30,000 on a



Sporting a fresh coat of White Chocolate paint (applied about three months ago) under custom blue decals, the truck rides on Pro Comp wheels that thanks to a 1-inch body lift and the installation of 2-inch front spring lift look incredibly capable of handling anything the road has to throw at them.



In terms of materials the interior is not that different from what the truck sported decades ago when it was made, as it comes in black vinyl with patterned cloth inserts.



