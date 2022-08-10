White C8, Escalade, and Range Rover Keep Showing That Two-Tone Is the New Black

Some outlets keep showcasing quirky custom builds to signal the proverbial “orange is the new black.” But, as it turns out, that is not exactly the case when trying to achieve a subtle, classic yet striking two-tone appearance.
A triple case in point can be made here by a bundle of aftermarket shops that were recently highlighted by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who seem to have fallen in love with black-and-white two-tone build projects. The latest to get the red-carpet social media treatment is a stunning C8 Chevy Corvette (made by Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s Signature Rides) flaunting a white and black attire while lowered on matching Forgiato Disci-ECL aftermarket wheels.
They are naturally staggered at 21 inches for the front set and 22 inches for the rear bunch, which also feature a faint deep-dish atmosphere. Next up come a couple of fresh Cadillac Escalades from Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport, which is playing both the traditional murdered-out game on 24-inch Forgiatos as well as a stylish 2023 Range Rover trick or treat. The latter is of bigger interest to our two-tone query today, given the classic, big-wheel wire-spoke treatment.
Fans of America’s luxury SUV should not despair, though, as Beaverton, Orlando-based 503 Motoring also has the perfect two-tone white and black tuxedo look for the fifth generation of this iconic vehicle. Plus, this 2021 Caddy Escalade has been refreshed with a custom set of Forgiato wheels of the humongous 26-inch variety.
Those Tessuttos also feature big caps and were color-matched to the body while the aftermarket outlet also added bespoke lowering links, tinted windows and lights, as well as a Gloss Black roof wrapped in Stek Automotive’s DynoBlack suit. So, which of them is your personal favorite?
