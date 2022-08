White C8, Escalade, and Range Rover Keep Showing That Two-Tone Is the New Black

SUV

A triple case in point can be made here by a bundle of aftermarket shops that were recently highlighted by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who seem to have fallen in love with black-and-white two-tone build projects. The latest to get the red-carpet social media treatment is a stunning C8 Chevy Corvette (made by Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s Signature Rides ) flaunting a white and black attire while lowered on matching Forgiato Disci-ECL aftermarket wheels.They are naturally staggered at 21 inches for the front set and 22 inches for the rear bunch, which also feature a faint deep-dish atmosphere. Next up come a couple of fresh Cadillac Escalades from Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport , which is playing both the traditional murdered-out game on 24-inch Forgiatos as well as a stylish 2023 Range Rover trick or treat. The latter is of bigger interest to our two-tone query today, given the classic, big-wheel wire-spoke treatment.Fans of America’s luxuryshould not despair, though, as Beaverton, Orlando-based 503 Motoring also has the perfect two-tone white and black tuxedo look for the fifth generation of this iconic vehicle. Plus, this 2021 Caddy Escalade has been refreshed with a custom set of Forgiato wheels of the humongous 26-inch variety.Those Tessuttos also feature big caps and were color-matched to the body while the aftermarket outlet also added bespoke lowering links, tinted windows and lights, as well as a Gloss Black roof wrapped in Stek Automotive’s DynoBlack suit. So, which of them is your personal favorite?