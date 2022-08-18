White and Tiffany Blue Cullinan on AG Luxury 26s Flaunts a Truly Unique Color Mix

Right now, anyone who wants to stand out in an ultra-luxury SUV crowd and does not care for experiments will certainly go for a cool Rolls-Royce Cullinan – just like super-SUV fans are after a feisty Lambo Urus.
There is no denying that both the suicide-door posh full-size crossover SUV and the ritzy, yet sporty Italian thoroughbred are miles ahead of the rest of the luxury pack (consisting of G 63s, 2023 Range Rovers, Aston DBXs, Escalades, and more). Just look at the daily amount of custom personalization projects flaunted by the aftermarket outlets – especially the U.S.-based ones.
The vast majority of unique builds have Cullinan or Urus written all over them. So, it has become increasingly hard to stand out in a crowd without the proper panache. No worries, though, as the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have another treat belonging to the expansive ultra-luxury SUV family.
They just showcased a cool Rolls-Royce Cullinan that is frosty and white just like vanilla ice cream. Alas, there is something amiss. First of all, that would be the fact that this allegedly unique behemoth rides on equally humongous 26-inch AGLuxury AGL48 monoblock forged wheels. Secondly, just like many other details around the body (including the Spirit of Ecstasy!), they too have a Gloss White with color-matched Tiffany Blue window combo.
As it turns out, this is another creation stemming from the imagination of the expert folks over at San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs. Of course, they prepared another fashionable, ultra-luxury SUV for sale, and this smoked Cullinan mixes the sky-blue hue with a contrasting black atmosphere inside – just in case there is way too much white on the outside.
Because this custom unit is for sale, one can only do one last thing: DM the outlet for a pricing quotation. But beware, this probably revolves around $500k, to say the least!
