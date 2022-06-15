Whistles Wish They Were as Clean as This 15-Mile 2017 Moto Guzzi MGX-21 Flying Fortress

If Dracula were to ride a motorcycle, the MGX-21 would most likely be his weapon of choice.
The sinister 2017 Moto Guzzi MGX-21 Flying Fortress is powered by an air- and oil-cooled 1,380cc V-twin goliath, which packs four valves per cylinder, Weber-Marelli EFI componentry and a ride-by-wire throttle. When its crankshaft spins at about 6,500 rpm, the SOHC engine is capable of summoning 96 ponies, and a six-speed gearbox takes care of routing this force to the rear 16-inch hoop.
In the orbit of 3,000 revs, Mandello del Lario’s cruiser is motioned forward by 89 pound-feet (121 Nm) of twisting force. The oomph moves a hefty curb weight of just over 700 pounds (318 kg), which is justified with oodles of desirable creature comforts like a 50-watt audio system, electronic cruise control and abundant storage space, to name but a few.
You’ll find a dry single-plate clutch and an enclosed driveshaft accompanying the bike’s transmission, and a steel double cradle skeleton is tasked with holding everything where it belongs. At the front end, one may notice a set of 45 mm (1.8 inches) hydraulic forks linking the Guzzi’s chassis to the front six-spoke aluminum wheel. In contrast to its rear counterpart, this module measures 21 inches in diameter.
For suspension-related affairs down south, the Flying Fortress uses dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Up north, braking duties fall under the jurisdiction of 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and ABS-assisted radial Brembo calipers with four pistons. On the other hand, stopping power originates from a 282 mm (11.1 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper at six o’clock.
With 15 miles (24 km) on its digital counter, the exemplar presented in this article’s photo gallery is basically brand-new. Not a single blemish or imperfection can be found on this 2017 MY MGX-21, and you may bid for it on Bring a Trailer until Saturday, June 18. You’ll have to exercise some serious generosity if you plan on taking the lead, however, because the top bidder is currently offering $12,000.
