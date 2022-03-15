Whippet Proves That Capable MTBs Under $2K Can Be Built From 100% Carbon Fiber

Folks, the bicycle before you is known as the Whippet, and it's considered by its creators to be a mountain bike. Sure, you won't be dropping down massive ledges or anything like that, it does have a rigid front fork, but that's just one way to ride this sucker, so continue reading.
You may have already picked up on the fact that this bike is completed from carbon fiber, but what is really mind-blowing is that the whole thing, drivetrain, fork, and all, only requires that you dish out 1,200 GBP (1,580 USD at the current exchange rates). There are no missing numbers; it really is priced under $2K. Let's see how On-One can achieve something like this.
Overall, On-One is using T800 carbon to create the frame you see, layer by layer. The manufacturer also states that this puppy is lightweight, rigid, and "ready to fly." If you're wondering about how legit T800 carbon may be, major manufacturers like Giant and a few others still use T800 carbon fiber in bikes nearly three times as expensive as Whippet.
As for the drivetrain on Whippet, I was even more surprised to hear that SRAM is the crew providing this system. Starting at the rear of the bike, you'll be able to spot a PG-1210 Eagle cassette with 12 speeds and an SX Eagle derailleur. The shifter, chain, and crankset are also part of the SX lineup. SRAM continues to dominate this bike with hydraulic disc brakes clamping down on Avid Centerline rotors with 160 mm (6.3 in) and 180 mm (7.1 in) diameter.
Since On-One initially entered the cycling game as a component manufacturer, most of the features on the bike are all in-house. You already know about the fork, but the handlebar, seat clamp, and seat post are all proprietary; only the saddle is from San Marco. I've been noticing the bikes this manufacturer produces are dropper post compatible: a feature that is more and more common these days.
vibration reduction. A pair of Panaracer Comet tires with a 29" diameter and 2.1 in cross-section are standard. Of course, the frame material will also be reducing vibrations, so there's always that. But, there is good news for riders that feel they need a suspension; Whippet can accommodate a RockShox 35 suspension fork.
As for any other special abilities, like handling racks and fenders, none of that's applicable here, but then again, this trinket is built only for riding; no grocery shopping on this one.
According to the manufacturer's website, a medium-sized frame with a RockShox suspension fork and the components mentioned above will be coming in with a weight of 13.1 kg (28.9 lbs). Put that together with a price that may be pretty hard to find anywhere else, and you have a bike worth considering for your next carbon fiber MTB acquisition.
