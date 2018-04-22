When You Race the Hennessey HPE850 Against a Stock Jeep Trackhawk

ECU

HPE850... these guys are like the Brabus of America, the way they are trying to tell you the power output right there in the name. Unfortunately, Hennessey doesn't have the best leatherwork or a carbon fiber state-of-the-art facility. But they're probably working on it.The stock car makes 707 horsepower, so this is pretty much like a race between a Hellcat and a Demon. Both offer the kind of performance that gives Ford Mustang owner cold sweat in the middle of the night.The stock truck left the line way faster than the HPE850, which put down a little cloud of smoke. But once it hooks up, there's no stopping it. That's down to the 845 lb-ft of torque kicking in at just 4,200rpm.The Grand Cherokee has been out for a while, so as a sort of swan song with the supercharged V8 from the Hellcat twins. That motor uses a lot of air, so you can tell the Trackhawk apart by its oversized front intakes as well as the large vents at the top of the hood used to channel some of the heat out.As for the goodies installed by the Texas tuner, we have a lower pulley upgrade that takes the supercharger to 14 psi, a high-flow air induction system, and anremap.The pack is also available with some cosmetic goodies, such as Hennessey embroidered headrests, exterior badging, HPE850 emblems, serial number dash plate and engine plate.And if that's not enough, we know Hennessey is also working on a thousand horsepower version. Until then, enjoy the video of the HPE850 showing the Trackhawk who's boss.