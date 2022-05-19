When Will You Be Able to Place an Order for the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning?

Ford F-150 Lightning is arguably the most popular pickup truck today and probably one of the hottest on the market. With demand far outstripping production, Ford would need years to clear the backlog, even if it keeps the reservation process under the key.
Ford has closed the order books for the 2022 F-150 Lightning since the entire production capacity has already been allocated. This means no new reservation holders would be able to convert their reservations into orders. That is until the order process resumes with the 2023 model of the electric truck.
That’s why many people want to know when the 2023 model will become available to order. Thanks to folks at the Lightning Owners forum, we now have more information on the matter. According to Ford’s Fleet Distribution News Bulletin, the first units of the 2023 F-150 Lightning will roll off the production line on October 10, 2022.
The order book opening for the 2023 model date is still marked as TBD. With the production scheduling already set to begin on August 4, it is expected that Ford will start to accept orders in July or perhaps sooner. This is also when Ford will release the 2023 F-150 Lightning Order Guide. This should provide plenty of information about the available configurations, equipment, and extra packages to customers ordering the electric truck.
Ford has only started deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning. Recently, Ford has organized a test drive event in San Antonio, Texas. According to our colleague Matt who attended the event, “Ford has done its homework with the Lightning and has produced a truck with tremendous capability and a high level of build quality without losing the character that has made the F-150 pickup America’s best-selling vehicle for over 40 years.”
Ford has chosen an original sales strategy for Lightning. Unlike other carmakers selling electric vehicles, which usually start deliveries with the most expensive variants, Ford made way on the production line for the cheaper Pro model.
