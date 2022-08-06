When Paris Hilton Visits Belgium, She Doesn't Walk, But Rides a Bolt E-Scooter

E-scooters are practical, easy to ride, and generally a lot cheaper than a car. A lot of people opt to ride them instead of driving in congested cities, but few of them would go for an e-scooter when visiting a new place. Well, not Paris Hilton, who just chose to ride a Bolt e-scooter when visiting Belgium.
Paris Hilton, who is one of the most famous celebrities of the 2000s, is the embodiment of living lavishly. The American socialite even came up with a term for that, “sliving,” which is a portmanteau of “slay,” “killing it,” and “living your best life.” She is also the poster girl for everything flashy and girly.
As she’s discovered her newfound passion for DJing, instead of relaxing on superyachts on the Mediterranean coast, Paris Hilton has been partying all over Europe. She even had a set at the famous festival Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium.
But, besides DJing, she also got some time to visit, but she didn’t do it on foot, because that’s not “hot.” Instead, she got a Bolt e-scooter, which was also part of an impromptu photoshoot. Wearing an all-black outfit with a flashy wig, Paris posed with the green e-scooter around, captioning the set “sliving,” of course, including a scooter emoji.
Brussels introduced Bolt's e-scooters last year in June. They're made of aluminum and are 100% recyclable, with hardware and software developed by the brand itself. The e-scooters can reach a maximum speed of 16 mph (25 kph), offering also a Beginner Mode that would limit the top speed to 9 mph (15 kph). They have an electric range of up to 25 mi (40 km) on a single charge, and they are 100% recharged with green energy.
This isn’t the first time Paris has turned to an e-scooter, though. In late August last year, she took to social media to share she found a new way of getting around her house, writing back then that “If you ever have the choice between walking or a riding a scooter… Choose the scooter.” And, one year later, that still holds.
