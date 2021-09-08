1 The Evolution of Starship Enterprise, the Coolest Deep-Space Explorer Ever

When Not Captain of the Enterprise, Patrick Stewart Drove a Honda. Friends Had Porsches

One of Patrick Stewart's best-known gigs was in the Star Trek franchise, and his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard brought him a lot of cash. However, the actor shares he didn’t have impressive cars... at first. 6 photos



The 81-year-old noted that, while his life did change after the show became a hit, he didn’t exactly go out to buy a Bentley or a Jaguar E-Type.



So when it comes to big purchases or flashy cars, that’s not who he was then. Stewart explained he was a “late bloomer” when it comes to upgrading his rides. His actual purchase was a second-hand vehicle, a “little cute Honda to drive around.” He doesn't say what model it was.



But he was the only one to drive such an inconspicuous car, as his friends were buying Porsches back then, and “one of them actually bought an airplane.” He doesn't say who...



Patrick Stewart also shared a little anecdote that, when they would go out for dinner at restaurants, his friends would tell him to stay further away on the sidewalk while waiting for the valet to bring the car along, so when his “little beat-up Honda,” would show up, they could say he wasn't with them.



The actor added this “is no longer the case,” as his collection now includes fancy cars like McLaren 650S, Porsche Panamera and Porsche 911. But he also has a big love for vintage cars like Cadillac DeVille, 1939 Ford Popular, Austin A35, and a Cadillac DeVille. His passion for cars also got him to narrate several commercials for ... Porsche.



