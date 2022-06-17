When Muse Meets Lamborghini Huracán STO: "It's Like Being on Stage"

When you’re famous, you get a lot of opportunities to experience a lot of things normal people don’t. For example, the popular rock band Muse took a Lamborghini supercar on track ahead of their concert at the Firenze Rocks festival.
British rock band Muse, comprising Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard, and Chris Wolstenholme, is currently in Italy, set to perform at the Firenze Rocks festival, alongside Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, and more.
But the members also got the opportunity to stop by the Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters and drive a Lamborghini Huracán STO on the Modena circuit, before hopping on stage on June 17.
The rockstars revealed there is little difference between giving a concert in front of thousands of fans and driving a supercar, because they bring the same kind of adrenaline and thrill. The members themselves noted that “driving a Lamborghini is like being on stage”.
This isn’t the first time the band showed its appreciation for the Italian brand, though. Muse previously used a Countach in 2018 for the music video for “Something Human,” and visited the company’s headquarters in 2019, trying out the Huracán Performante on the track.
Now, they’re behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán STO. “It was all very exciting: it’s the same kind of emotion and adrenaline rush we get when performing,” beamed Bellamy and Howard at the end of the drive.
When talking about their favorite model, there’s no surprise the answer was “the original Countach.” However, they added that “if we had to choose a model today, it would be the Aventador.”
Very familiar with the brand’s models, they even had a travel itinerary where they could show them off: “If we were to take a road trip, however, we’d choose a Huracán Spyder, and the location might be the American Pacific coast, especially Malibu, or with an STO it could be southern Europe, specifically the Italian coast,” and the music blaring out the sound system: “As a soundtrack, Jimi Hendrix or Daft Punk would be perfect.”
