When "Moving a Couch" Goes Bad: U-Haul Truck Is Returned in Horrific State

Just like other truck renting companies, U-Haul is providing a great service for its clients—people who, for whatever reason (either they don't already own a vehicle equipped with, or theirs is too small or too precious to use for hauling) require a workhorse for a short period.
However, anyone who's ever rented a vehicle knows just how protective these companies can get about their property. Whenever you return a vehicle, it gets examined as thoroughly as if you were at a border checkpoint between East and West Germany in the 1970s. There's undeniable tension, even when you're very confident everything went as smoothly as possible.
Well, perhaps this too played a role in this guy's decision to prank the U-Haul employees as they've never been pranked before (and most likely never will). The man behind the charade is none other than Mike, the owner of the Street Speed 717 YouTube channel who, depending on how long you've been following him, is best-known either for driving fast cars or jumping a RAM 1500 TRX in the most spectacular manner. Well, from now on, at least these few U-Haul employees are going to remember him for a whole new reason.
So, Mike's idea is pretty simple, and if it didn't require the obliteration of a perfectly good Chevrolet Silverado Single Cab, it would be pretty cheap to pull off as well. A few decals, a pair of spy glasses, and you're off. Sadly, though, the Silverado is a must.
If the people renting a car dread the delivery inspection process, the loaners have a nightmare scenario of their own: taking delivery of a messed-up vehicle. Luckily for them, it probably very rarely happens, so they usually only deal with a dented panel or something light like that. Not that day, though.
After using both a sledgehammer and a pickaxe on the poor truck (Chevy fans, look away), Mike takes it back to two different U-Haul offices from where he had previously rented a similar Silverado. At least that's how the video is edited, but we learn he returns after just 20 minutes from the dialogue. Naturally, the employees are dumbfounded and don't really know how to react.
Still, it's a perfect example of how the brains of an optimist and a pessimist work: the guy in the second office immediately checks to see if it's their truck, hoping it's not (that would be the optimist), while the first one accepts the situation as it is and tries to deal with it, even though it obviously makes him miserable. Try to be like the second guy. Not only is he happier, but he also comes off as cleverer.
If you're a Chevy aficionado and don't want nightmares from the whole bashing of the Silverado, there's a way around it: skip straight to the 12:50 where the truck gets returned and enjoy the aftermath. Shoutout to the lady going into the office saying, "talk about ME not being able to drive" upon seeing the wreck.
