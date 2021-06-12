When Mil-Spec Goes After the Hummer H1, the Mighty 800 HP M1-R Is Born

BMW Will Return to Prototype Racing, Let’s Remember the Le Mans-Winning V12 LMR

Because of the close relationship with their customers, Mil-Spec got valuable feedback from people driving their previous Hummer builds and worked relentlessly to eliminate any weak links, and evolve the initial design into something far more memorable.For starters, the exterior architecture is stunning. The first thing that strikes you is the front fascia which screams anger and toughness. The powder-coated body details and tubular bull-bar accessories are a must for the rough off-road vehicle which the M1-R represents. Furthermore, the full-LED headlights, wide fender flares part of the Bold Body Package, and massive wheel arches perfectly complement this vehicle's menacing stance.Optionally, the M1-R can be fitted with a Warn 12K winch for aiding recovery when (in rare circumstances) the pathway becomes a bit too difficult to cross. To top it all off, the vehicle comes equipped with rugged 20-inch military wheels finished in rhino black color. Other worth-mentioning design features are the custom MSA badgework and the visible stainless connecting elements, which give the M1-R a classic automotive refinement.What gives this machine its legendary grunt is the famous 6.6 Duramax diesel engine which has been rebuilt from the block up to develop more than 800 hp and 1,199 lb-ft (1,625 Nm) of torque. All this power is controlled with an Allison 1000 T6 transmission and, notably, the vehicle meets emission standards for 50 American States.A high-performance custom-engineered cooling system protects the engine-gearbox assembly against overheating during intense circumstances. Furthermore, the 30-gallon (113.56 liters) aluminum fuel tank is there to offer a great driving range, perfectly suited for conquering remote trails and venturing deep into the wilderness.The chassis setup is on par with the off-roading credentials of the M1-R and the heritage of the Hummer , Mil-Spec went for a long-travel suspension package including 12K rated geared hubs and half shafts featuring locking spindle nuts. The braking system is not forgotten, the truck being able to stop at very short notice making good use of its 6-piston Wilwood caliper arrangement. Additionally, the ARB onboard air compressor has a double role in the workings of the M1-R. It can actuate the locking differentials when the journey becomes tricky and offer assistance when the situation presents itself.The interior cabin does not disappoint either, and it maintains a rugged theme with a splash of luxury. The design team "declared war on plastic," so now carefully crafted leather with contrast stitching and custom machined or anodized finished gauges greet you when you enter the vehicle.Then, your gaze focuses on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the laser-engraved switchgear found throughout the interior space. Furthermore, the tech-savvy future owners are not overlooked. The interior offers multiple charging ports, four standard USBs, two quick charge capable ones, and one auxiliary power outlet.Not least, the powerful JL Audio sound system comes to the rescue when you want your favorite music pounding. The marine-grade head unit and the automotive-grade coaxial speakers, amplifier, and subwoofer make for a great listening experience.The staff at Mil-Spec prefers using civilian H1s from 1995 to 2001 for their builds, and that means, Hummer H1s found in poor condition can now get new life Starting at $299,500, donor vehicle included, Mil-Spec's reinterpretation of the modern Hummer in the flesh of the almighty M1-R truck does not come cheap. Just adding a few options could make the price skyrocket. But, in the hands of the right buyer, it all makes sense.The pure American heritage, the enthusiasm leading to its creation, the team's dedication behind the project, and the unbeatable character that this vehicle exudes make it the perfect choice for someone who enjoys raw engineering and power at its finest.