A Harry Styles car-related story has gone viral after one very lucky fan posted about it on social media. Theadora, the fan, has since made her Instagram private, along with the post in question (of course), but not before Harry Styles fanpages got screenshots of what she’d shared.Some days ago, Harry Styles’ car broke down and it just so happened it did so in Theadora’s neighborhood. Styles called for help and, wanting to avoid a drawing a crowd outside while he waited for a fix on the vehicle, he accepted one man’s invitation to come inside. That man was Theadora’s father.Theadora wasn’t home when this was happening, but Harry made sure she got something to remember this strange house-visit by. He left her photos, a handwritten note and even fed the fish. He also told her she and her father would have free tickets to his upcoming concert, whenever that might be.“Theadora, My car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea,” Harry wrote. “I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish.”Since Harry is worth some $75 million as of the moment of writing, he’s developed a taste for fine cars since his younger days. At 26, he already owns an impressive collection of vehicles including, among others, a Ferrari California he bought in 2016, a Porsche 911 Sport Classic, a Jaguar E-Type Roadster, a classic Mercedes Benz, a Range Rover Sport, a 1970 Ford Capri and an Audi R8 Coupe. Now, it would be interesting to learn which of these cars broke down.