Wheeled Robot Dog Climbs a Couch, Can Make Short Work of Walls and Fences Too

Like it or fear it, the artificial intelligence we know as Skynet is not very smart. Time and again, it tried the same recipe of sending humanoid robots to the past to kill the earlier versions of its enemies, but every time it failed.
There are many reasons for Skynet's failure, but one of them must be the fact that everyone with a trace of brain knows that when a bipedal robot comes your way with intent, it can't be good. So people take defensive action, and that almost never ends well for Skynet's minions.
But what if instead of humanoid robots Skynet would have used dog-like ones? Sure, these things are scary to look at at times too, but the brain's threat level usually doesn't go through the roof.
Robot-like dogs have been around for a while now, and for some reason more and more companies seem to adopting this design. Including a China-based one called Unitree.
On the market for a little over a decade now, Unitree sells both canine and humanoid robots with various uses. Of interest to us today is, naturally, the canine one, a contraption called Go2. Or, more specifically, a variant of it that was just announced: the Go2-W.
What is the Go2-W? We're talking about a robot that is fairly small, measuring just 28 inches (70 cm) long. It has a main body supported by four legs that, unlike the previous version, are equipped with seven-inch wheels.
The robot is powered by a 15,000 mAh battery that gives it an autonomy of up to four hours and can be fast-charged. The robot moves about using a wide-angle lidar and equally wide-angle camera and can be kept in check using wi-fi or Bluetooth connections.
The thing can carry a payload of up to 6.6 pounds (three kg) and can move at speeds of up to 5.6 mph (nine kph). But those are not the impressive bits. What's impressive is the fact the robot dog can climb pretty much everything in its path.
I mean it, just have a look at the video below. The Go2-W has no problem climbing over walls, fences, and even couches (not that couch), and it even enters a skateboard course at one point. Why, it even moves standing solely on its two front legs, when it's not going up and down stairs.
The funniest part of the entire video is, of course, the one at the begining. We see the Go2-W take on its sibling, the Go2, in a sort of mock fight that even if at some point looks like CGI, is "no imitation," as per Unitree.
The company does not say how much it charges for the multiple-use robot, but the no-wheel legged version is going for $2,800 at the time of writing.
But what if instead of humanoid robots Skynet would have used dog-like ones? Sure, these things are scary to look at at times too, but the brain's threat level usually doesn't go through the roof.
Robot-like dogs have been around for a while now, and for some reason more and more companies seem to adopting this design. Including a China-based one called Unitree.
On the market for a little over a decade now, Unitree sells both canine and humanoid robots with various uses. Of interest to us today is, naturally, the canine one, a contraption called Go2. Or, more specifically, a variant of it that was just announced: the Go2-W.
What is the Go2-W? We're talking about a robot that is fairly small, measuring just 28 inches (70 cm) long. It has a main body supported by four legs that, unlike the previous version, are equipped with seven-inch wheels.
The robot is powered by a 15,000 mAh battery that gives it an autonomy of up to four hours and can be fast-charged. The robot moves about using a wide-angle lidar and equally wide-angle camera and can be kept in check using wi-fi or Bluetooth connections.
The thing can carry a payload of up to 6.6 pounds (three kg) and can move at speeds of up to 5.6 mph (nine kph). But those are not the impressive bits. What's impressive is the fact the robot dog can climb pretty much everything in its path.
I mean it, just have a look at the video below. The Go2-W has no problem climbing over walls, fences, and even couches (not that couch), and it even enters a skateboard course at one point. Why, it even moves standing solely on its two front legs, when it's not going up and down stairs.
The funniest part of the entire video is, of course, the one at the begining. We see the Go2-W take on its sibling, the Go2, in a sort of mock fight that even if at some point looks like CGI, is "no imitation," as per Unitree.
The company does not say how much it charges for the multiple-use robot, but the no-wheel legged version is going for $2,800 at the time of writing.