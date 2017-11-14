autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Wheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic Crates

14 Nov 2017, 20:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Thieves used bricks to support cars while the wheels were nicked in the old days. But those are hard to find and heavy, so the "criminal masterminds" have switched to plastic crates.
12 photos
Wheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic CratesWheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic Crates
They're light and can easily be obtained from bars and restaurants. "Excuse me, can I borrow a couple of your Heineken bottle crates? There's this C63 with the wheels that I want," says the criminal to his bartender.

These photos come from Copenhagen, Denmark. The owner was probably feeling happy with his brand new twin-turbo C63 Coupe, which must have been delivered this year. It's a €100,000, and it probably had the wheels to match.

The wheel thieves needed only a few crates to support what is a 1.7-ton car. The damage on the left side is cosmetic, but it's there. The green piece of plastic buckled under the weight taking the rocker panel and probably the lower part of the door with it.

What's odd is that on the right side, the crates aren't under the car, as it's instead resting on the brake disks. While these are made from the toughest steel, they always need to be changed after an incident like this.

The post on the Danish website Bil Gallari states that these types of incidents are becoming more common. Eastern European thieves take advantage of the open borders to make a clean getaway. They never take the cars, just the most expensive parts that can be removed quickly.

Of course, the wheels do have a code that could be tracked down. But after being flipped for a couple of thousand euros, they will probably end up on some old E-Class jalopy. That's odd if you think about it since the C63 Coupe has a particular combination with 255 fronts and 285 rear tires as standard. Who buys these, an SLS owner in Albania?
Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe car thieves c63 s coupe wheels
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  