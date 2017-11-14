Wheel Thieves in Denmark Damage C63 Coupe With Plastic Crates

Thieves used bricks to support cars while the wheels were nicked in the old days. But those are hard to find and heavy, so the "criminal masterminds" have switched to plastic crates.

Of course, the wheels do have a code that could be tracked down. But after being flipped for a couple of thousand euros, they will probably end up on some old E-Class jalopy. That's odd if you think about it since the C63 Coupe has a particular combination with 255 fronts and 285 rear tires as standard. Who buys these, an SLS owner in Albania? They're light and can easily be obtained from bars and restaurants. "Excuse me, can I borrow a couple of your Heineken bottle crates? There's this C63 with the wheels that I want," says the criminal to his bartender.These photos come from Copenhagen, Denmark. The owner was probably feeling happy with his brand new twin-turbo C63 Coupe , which must have been delivered this year. It's a €100,000, and it probably had the wheels to match.The wheel thieves needed only a few crates to support what is a 1.7-ton car. The damage on the left side is cosmetic, but it's there. The green piece of plastic buckled under the weight taking the rocker panel and probably the lower part of the door with it.What's odd is that on the right side, the crates aren't under the car, as it's instead resting on the brake disks. While these are made from the toughest steel, they always need to be changed after an incident like this.The post on the Danish website Bil Gallari states that these types of incidents are becoming more common. Eastern European thieves take advantage of the open borders to make a clean getaway. They never take the cars, just the most expensive parts that can be removed quickly.Of course, the wheels do have a code that could be tracked down. But after being flipped for a couple of thousand euros, they will probably end up on some old E-Class jalopy. That's odd if you think about it since the C63 Coupe has a particular combination with 255 fronts and 285 rear tires as standard. Who buys these, an SLS owner in Albania?