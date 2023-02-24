What’s Better - Widebody Mercedes-AMG GT S on 20s or an EQS Blacked-Out on 22s?

The story of Mercedes-Benz began a long time ago, way before the company was established as we know it today, in 1926. And it has every chance to continue well after things have completely changed across the automotive industry.
Right now, every last one of us is at the EV revolution’s crossroads – do we continue on the ICE path, or can we change things a bit with hybrids and PHEVs or a lot more with EVs and fuel cells? Well, this is for everyone to answer for themselves, as I am not going to appoint myself a judge, jury, and climate executioner. Instead, I think that we can all agree that, at least for the time being, we have lots of alternatives.
And at least for now, we can all choose to indulge ourselves with both sides of the coin – ICE and EV. And there is no need to take our word for granted as I have a couple of eloquent examples that for sure will not go flying under the radar of Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts. As such, if we are allowed a bit of suspension of disbelief, one could always ask a couple of aftermarket outlets to work on your favorite Benzes – if the latter Mercedes’ are of the AMG GT S and EQS SUV variety, that is.
And if you agree to collaborate with Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels, their partners over at Carbonerre Motors, and the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who do not have another YouTube vlog episode out but still fiddle with all-black German vehicles, it’s all swell. Anyway, now that we have met the overarching heroes, let us also get acquainted with the tuning, customization, and personalization cast of today’s aftermarket realm story.
On one side, looking absolutely glorious in a stealthy yet menacing gunmetal gray paintjob resides a Mercedes-AMG GT S grand tourer that is clad in glossy black aerodynamic bits, and carbon fiber pieces, has a see-through hood (!), and looks gloriously slammed and widebody as if Liberty Walk just had a love affair with it. Alas, it is all Lucas Pajak’s company’s doing, judging by the hints left by ANRKY.
Oh, yeah, we almost forgot – it also rides posh unlike a stealth jet fighter on 20-inch RETROSeries RS1 aftermarket wheels and has a set of contrasting, crimson brake calipers tucked behind them. Well, the AMG GT S certainly looks ready to take flight in our dream garage, that is for sure.
Next comes RDB LA, which just wrapped a YT episode about a Mercedes-Benz S 580 lowered on RDB Wheels and already moved to its next German project – a Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the sibling of the EQS sedan and the fully electric counterpart of the mighty GLS off-roader. And it is a murdered-out CUV, of course, lowered on 22s and also packing a set of red calipers. How is that for common traits?
