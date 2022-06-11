What Would You Buy First If You Won the Lottery? This Couple Goes for a Used Volvo V60

A lot of us have joked about winning the lottery, even if we’re not playing. But what would you do after winning over $200 million? This couple did win, and their first “big” purchase was a used Volvo V60.
This couple from the UK won the big prize at the lottery: £184 million (approximately $227 million at today’s exchange rate). That’s a hefty sum, and you can do a lot of things with it: buy an expensive, luxurious car, a big mansion, donate to charity, and still have money to travel around the world.
But the lucky winners, Joe and Jess Thwaite, are more cautious when it comes to their new fortune. So, they didn’t want to splash it all at once. Instead, they went for a second-hand motor, a Volvo V60, estimated at £38k ($47k).
The two were photographed driving the used car as they arrived at their property, a £650,000 ($800,000) Grade II-listed home that was in the works even before their big win at the EuroMillions.
But people who know the two are not surprised to see them so cautious with their new money. A neighbor told The Sun: “They’re mega lottery winners but first and foremost they’re down-to-earth people who have worked hard their whole lives.”
The same insider doesn't see them splashing on an expensive motor any time soon. “The car is smart, respectable and sensible — just like Joe and Jess,” the source continued. “You might expect them to go and buy a Ferrari or a Bugatti. Instead of living the high life, they’re pressing ahead with their original plan to do the house up and make sure things are sorted as they’d planned originally,” and added: “The fact that they’ve not splurged it all on sports cars or booze shows what great people they are.”
Joe previously admitted that he was “not a great car person.” His dream car? A Skoda Superb because “of the amount of stuff you can get in the boot.” They hadn’t bought one of them yet, but Joe had been driving a Hyundai at the time of his big win. However, he planned to upgrade his “old little car that’s covered in dents.” And it looks like the Volvo is doing its job just fine.
Exclusive - Britain's biggest lottery winners have made their first big purchase - a used Volvo estate.
Down-to-earth Joe and Jess Thwaite spent a relatively modest £38,000 of their £184million EuroMillions win on the understated grey V60. pic.twitter.com/QbtTqIdj10