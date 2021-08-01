What Would Happen to Earth If Billions of Black Holes Exploded at Once?

Yesterday, you saw what would happen if for some unfathomable reason Jupiter would decide to go rogue and devour the rest of the solar system. We decided to continue the disaster talk by bringing to your attention the effects of all the blacks holes in the Universe exploding at once.
According to a definition by NASA, a black hole is “a place in space where gravity pulls so much that even light can not get out.” They come to be when massive stars die by collapsing on themselves, turning supernova, and are, for all intents and purposes, the monsters in the Universe's closet.
In a very childish way, NASA says black holes can be “big or small,” with small being of course a relative term. National Geographic on the other hand classifies them into four categories, namely stellar, intermediate, supermassive, and miniature. No matter their size though, they certainly are frightening apparitions.
It is impossible for us humans to accurately estimate how many black holes are in the Milky Way, the place where Earth is, let alone in the entire, huge Universe. Estimates are that there are anywhere between 100 and 400 million black holes in our galaxy alone, but our guess is this number is nothing more than a… guess, and a relative one at that.
So, with so many of these things around, what would happen if all black holes, for whatever reason, decided to go kaboom, at precisely the same time?
That’s a question the guys over at What If try to answer in the video attached below. A very stretched exercise of the imagination, I’ll give you that, but one that gives us a hint, if one was needed, of how small and insignificant we all are compared to the immense forces at play out there.
