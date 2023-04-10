What the World Wants Automotive Easter (Pesach) to Be?

You do not have to believe Jesus or Moses (Moshe) to understand the meaning of Easter (Pesach). For the Jewish people, it represents getting back to freedom after generations of slavery in Egypt. For Christians, it symbolizes a path to eternal life. Believe it or not, these celebrations reminded me of the water-shedding moment the automotive industry is currently experiencing. When it is completed, I wonder what the automotive Easter (Pesach) will be.

