What's Worse, a Mercedes G-Wagen With an E-Class Face, or a GMC Yukon on Tiny Wheels?

For some reason, certain people feel the urge to do absolutely ridiculous things to their rides. We’ve seen a lot of them over the years, constantly expanding our LOL category, which has now grown to include two more.
First things first, let’s address the elephant in the room, which is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class that went through a face transplant. Mind you, the work appears to have been nicely done, but the result is a contraption that mixes the front end of the W211 E-Class, with the G-Wagen’s body.
The owner didn’t stop here, as they also gave it more pronounced fender flares, bumper attachments, and a big wing on the roof, as well as an ‘RR’ badge that probably stands for ‘Ruined Ride.’ The whole car was repainted in a shade of brown (or is that actually rose gold?), and given new wheels, wrapped in thin rubber.
As for the where it was snapped, the Redditor who uploaded the four low-res pics didn’t say anything else about it, so your guess is as good as ours. And speaking of Redditors, another user shared an image that shows a GMC Yukon on tiny alloys.
The SUV doesn’t seem to feature any other mods, and looks rather good in white, with the typical chrome accents and privacy windows, but the shopping cart-like alloys turn it into a truly laughable machine. We don’t know what their diameter is, but compared to the big high-rider, they might be around 10 inches in size. Installing the five-spoke alloys required some elbow grease, and we honestly hope that this is some kind of demo car, and not something that’s used on a daily basis.
So, now that you’ve seen two more controversial builds, which one do you think is the worst? For us, it’s probably the G-Class with a W211 face.
The owner didn’t stop here, as they also gave it more pronounced fender flares, bumper attachments, and a big wing on the roof, as well as an ‘RR’ badge that probably stands for ‘Ruined Ride.’ The whole car was repainted in a shade of brown (or is that actually rose gold?), and given new wheels, wrapped in thin rubber.
As for the where it was snapped, the Redditor who uploaded the four low-res pics didn’t say anything else about it, so your guess is as good as ours. And speaking of Redditors, another user shared an image that shows a GMC Yukon on tiny alloys.
The SUV doesn’t seem to feature any other mods, and looks rather good in white, with the typical chrome accents and privacy windows, but the shopping cart-like alloys turn it into a truly laughable machine. We don’t know what their diameter is, but compared to the big high-rider, they might be around 10 inches in size. Installing the five-spoke alloys required some elbow grease, and we honestly hope that this is some kind of demo car, and not something that’s used on a daily basis.
So, now that you’ve seen two more controversial builds, which one do you think is the worst? For us, it’s probably the G-Class with a W211 face.