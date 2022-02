What's Worse, a Mercedes G-Wagen With an E-Class Face, or a GMC Yukon on Tiny Wheels?

SUV

First things first, let’s address the elephant in the room, which is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class that went through a face transplant. Mind you, the work appears to have been nicely done, but the result is a contraption that mixes the front end of the W211 E-Class , with the G-Wagen’s body.The owner didn’t stop here, as they also gave it more pronounced fender flares, bumper attachments, and a big wing on the roof, as well as an ‘RR’ badge that probably stands for ‘Ruined Ride.’ The whole car was repainted in a shade of brown (or is that actually rose gold?), and given new wheels, wrapped in thin rubber.As for the where it was snapped, the Redditor who uploaded the four low-res pics didn’t say anything else about it, so your guess is as good as ours. And speaking of Redditors, another user shared an image that shows a GMC Yukon on tiny alloys.Thedoesn’t seem to feature any other mods, and looks rather good in white, with the typical chrome accents and privacy windows, but the shopping cart-like alloys turn it into a truly laughable machine . We don’t know what their diameter is, but compared to the big high-rider, they might be around 10 inches in size. Installing the five-spoke alloys required some elbow grease, and we honestly hope that this is some kind of demo car, and not something that’s used on a daily basis.So, now that you’ve seen two more controversial builds, which one do you think is the worst? For us, it’s probably the G-Class with a W211 face.