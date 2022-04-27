What Makes the 1978 Dodge Lil' Red Express So Timeless?

Bending the rules often yields impressive results, so Dodge took a page from their history books to spice up their truck division in the late '70s. As the centerpiece of their “Adult Toys” lineup, the Lil’ Red Express began life as a loophole in the EPA’s emissions laws. Back then, light trucks with a weight over 6,000 pounds (2,721 kg) didn’t need catalytic converters. It just so happened that Dodge’s short wheelbase step side truck was a few pounds over this limit.
This caught the attention of their legendary drag-racing team, and the “Ramchargers” reunited for one last project before the government’s inevitable smack down on performance. The 440 Magnum big block was already on the EPA’s hit list, so they chose the 360 (5.9 liter) Police Interceptor. This allowed them to start with dual valve springs, a roller timing chain, and a windage tray in the oil pan. The beauty in using an engine already certified for passenger cars is that six changes could be made in the process.
torque converter for blistering launches.
While it was emissions legal in all 50 states, the vertical exhaust stacks were too loud for Florida, Maryland, California, Oregon, and Washington. The mufflers were designed for the Hemi engine, and they used an H-pipe under the cab to improve low-end torque. Just as loud was the styling, as Western chrome 15” wheels were staggered in width with shorter Goodyears up front to drop the nose.
Inside, owners are treated to black or red vinyl bucket seats with a center console topped by a folding armrest. The “Adventurer” trim level, comprised of stainless moldings around the glass, a 2-tone glare-reducing dash and full instrumentation was made standard equipment. It also added a level of heat/sound insulation never seen before in a pickup.
When the magazines got a hold of it, Car & Driver reported it was the fastest American to 100 mph in 1978. It was de-tuned a bit for safety, making use of 225 horsepower to run 15.7s @ 88 mph. This was blistering for a truck, as Corvettes of the same year were only a half-second faster. All trucks received a 3.55 SureGrip differential that offers decent street manners, and it allowed for an astonishing 13 MPG in the city. This was considered economical at a time when most trucks got 8 or less.
When a normal truck sold for $5,000, Lil’ Red was $8,200 fully loaded. Even so, insurance companies saw it as a step side truck, taking pity on owners by offering very affordable coverage. Dodge built 2,188 examples in ‘78 and 5,118 the next year. That’s when the government caught on and shut them down. If you happen to see one they are fetching a premium at the auctions, so we hope Ram is taking notes to resurrect the Express for a new generation.
This caught the attention of their legendary drag-racing team, and the “Ramchargers” reunited for one last project before the government’s inevitable smack down on performance. The 440 Magnum big block was already on the EPA’s hit list, so they chose the 360 (5.9 liter) Police Interceptor. This allowed them to start with dual valve springs, a roller timing chain, and a windage tray in the oil pan. The beauty in using an engine already certified for passenger cars is that six changes could be made in the process.
torque converter for blistering launches.
While it was emissions legal in all 50 states, the vertical exhaust stacks were too loud for Florida, Maryland, California, Oregon, and Washington. The mufflers were designed for the Hemi engine, and they used an H-pipe under the cab to improve low-end torque. Just as loud was the styling, as Western chrome 15” wheels were staggered in width with shorter Goodyears up front to drop the nose.
Inside, owners are treated to black or red vinyl bucket seats with a center console topped by a folding armrest. The “Adventurer” trim level, comprised of stainless moldings around the glass, a 2-tone glare-reducing dash and full instrumentation was made standard equipment. It also added a level of heat/sound insulation never seen before in a pickup.
When the magazines got a hold of it, Car & Driver reported it was the fastest American to 100 mph in 1978. It was de-tuned a bit for safety, making use of 225 horsepower to run 15.7s @ 88 mph. This was blistering for a truck, as Corvettes of the same year were only a half-second faster. All trucks received a 3.55 SureGrip differential that offers decent street manners, and it allowed for an astonishing 13 MPG in the city. This was considered economical at a time when most trucks got 8 or less.
When a normal truck sold for $5,000, Lil’ Red was $8,200 fully loaded. Even so, insurance companies saw it as a step side truck, taking pity on owners by offering very affordable coverage. Dodge built 2,188 examples in ‘78 and 5,118 the next year. That’s when the government caught on and shut them down. If you happen to see one they are fetching a premium at the auctions, so we hope Ram is taking notes to resurrect the Express for a new generation.