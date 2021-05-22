What Looks Like a Cat, Feels Like a Cat But It’s Not a Cat?

Blue Origin Spaceflight Requires One Hell of a Fit Body, Here Are the Specs

A team of researchers from the National Taiwan University and National Chengchi University in Taiwan has recently presented a concept of VR controller meant to enhance realism through tactile feedback.The device is called HairTouch and was presented at a Computer-Human Interaction conference. It can take your virtual experience to a more authentic, realistic level, by adding the tactile sense to those of hearing and sight. HairTouch is a handheld device used in a combination with a virtual reality controller. HairTouch uses actual brush hairs that simulate the fur of an animal. The hairs extend and contract and can simulate different types of fur. Depending on how you manipulate them, the fur can feel softer or rougher, with four levels of stiffness and roughness available at your fingertip.The hairs can also be bent from side to side for a more accurate experience of petting a cat or other furry animal. You can feel you’re stroking the cat on its head, back or belly and you’re actually able to perceive the difference through your index finger.The controller can also be used to simulate the feel of other types of textures, not just animal fur. You can also feel you’re touching various fabrics, which may take virtual shopping to another level sometime in the near future.The team presents us with two applications in the video: virtual pet and virtual shopping. For the latter, they used a furniture store and the “shopper” had the chance to test four different types of throw pillows, each with its specific type of fabric and feel.The HairTouch is just a research project for now so it’s not available for purchase.