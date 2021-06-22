What It Takes To Build the Perfect Workbench for Your Car Workshop

If you’re a hopeless gearhead, you’ll probably spend a lot of time around your car, and you’ll want to show off your mechanic skills every now and then. Building a car workshop is a DIY (do-it-yourself) job if you’ve got the time, patience, and ambition.
And one of the most important parts of your car workshop is your workbench, the ultimate shrine for your tools, the place where all the magic happens.
Building a workbench can be an easy task as long as you stick to the essentials and you can get it done for approximately $1,500 (around €1,300). Even if it is not the most affordable investment, it is still the best option, given that you can’t buy one, and you would end up spending more on parts than by actually building it yourself. For instance, just the table will set you back around $600 (€500). Not to mention the fact that by putting in the work yourself, you get to customize your workspace according to your needs and preferences.
So, what does a workbench need in order to be useful? According to M539 Restorations’ YouTube video, it needs to have good lighting, an organizer for all your tools, a sturdy and easy to clean work table positioned at the right height, and plenty of storage space beneath and above it. It also needs to give you quick access to your tools.
M539 Restorations walks you through the entire building process. He starts with assembling the wooden table on the rack, then moves on to installing powerful LED lights, storage shelves and boards for the tools. The last step is to install aluminum plates on top of the work table, to protect the wood and make the table easy to clean.
You can find a lot of the tools used in the video on sites like Amazon and most hardware stores.
