What Is This Aznom Palladium Hyper-Limousine We’ll See at the End of October?

Italy is a fascinating place. From fine food and fantastic sceneries to incredible cars and motorcycles, the country is for many people the definition of heaven. Not to mention Italy seems to have been blessed with a much larger quantity of talented minds than most other places in the world.
Can you, for instance, name all the specialized studios, shops or carrozzerias currently doing their thing for car lovers on the Peninsula? Of course not, there's a billion of them...
Also, can you say you’ve heard the name Aznom before? Probably not. Sure, the Monza-based company has been for years in the business of customizing vehicles, but they're incredibly rare. And you most definitely didn’t ever hear a thing about a car wearing the full Aznom badge before.
That will change at the end of October, when the Italians will be pulling the wraps off the Palladium, a contraption described as a blend between a luxury sedan and the capabilities of an all-terrain SUV – or, as they call it, the hyper-limousine.
What we call it is huge. As per the available info, the Palladium is a monster of a car 6 meters (19.6 feet) long and 2 meters (5.6 feet) high, packing a 670 or thereabouts horsepower V8 under its hood, and drawn in such a way as to remind people of the “luxury automobiles from the thirties.”
There are a lot of things we do not know about this car at the moment, The biggest question is what the base for this is. It’s doubtful Aznom built one from the ground up, so we’ll probably see some extreme makeover of an existing chassis and body.
The vehicle will be revealed at the end of October during the Milano Monza Open Air Motor Show. Sometime in the near future, it will enter production as a small series dedicated to “an interesting and exclusive niche.”
