What Is a 2015 Ferrari Sergio Worth?

Enzo Ferrari’s goal in life was to race cars, and field the world’s most successful team. Racing isn’t cheap, so the notion of selling street legal cars for us peasants to drive was truly irritating to him. The Farina family were prominent coachbuilders, who competed with Touring, Scaglietti, and Bertone to build the ultimate Italian sports cars.
Battista Farina was given the nickname “Pinin” because it translates to small, as he was 10th of 11 children, almost the baby of the family. It was an easy way to distinguish his works from those of his siblings (who also built cars using the Farina name). Because the works of “Pininfarina” outshined all the rest, Enzo sent an olive branch to discuss a partnership in 1951.
From 1952 to 2017, almost all Ferraris proudly wore the Pininfarina badge, the last model being the F12 Berlinetta that was introduced in 2011 as a 2012 model. After a full and prosperous life, Sergio passed away a few months later at the age of 85. It would have been easy to build a few F12s to honor the old man, but something more was needed.
Therefore, Ferrari Centro Stile decided to show us the true nature of the 458 Spider. The last true Barchetta, it has no provisions for a roof or rear window. The Sergio was introduced as a wild concept at Geneva in 2013, without a windshield and with headrests mounted from the roll bar. Instead of aluminum, the body was formed of carbon fiber and powered by their last naturally aspirated V8.
When it came to production, no country on Earth would certify such a radical build, so a windshield and normal seats were incorporated to build only six examples. Each prospective owner had to be at the top of their exclusive client list, and they were flown to the head of Ferrari’s Tailor Made department at the factory.
All six customers paid $3,000,000 for this piece of history, and each has gained a few million dollars in value since new. Being my favorite car of The Amelia 2022, it is my second encounter with this machine. During my tenure at duPont Registry, I was able to introduce it to new owners back in 2021. Since then, no other Ferrari catches me off guard. Pininfarina has moved on to more successes like the Coca Cola Freestyle vending machine, and the upcoming Battista electric supercar. For the time being, no price is out of the question for these six masterpieces, so tell us what you would be willing to pay in the comments below!
