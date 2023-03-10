What If Stellantis Decided to 'Return' to WRC With Abarth Instead of Citroen?

Stellantis has only formed in 2021 from the equal merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, but it’s still one of the largest conglomerates in the world based on its current roster of 16 main brands. And, among them, there is a rich history of just about everything, from best-selling icons to motorsport legends.
In recent history, their Citroen subsidiary has also had a marvelous time in the World Rally Championship, with the Citroen Total WRT (World Rally Team) endeavor run by Citroen Racing hitting the gravel and tarmac in WRC, in 2003, for their official debut. They soon became covered in glory alongside names like Sebastien Loeb, to the tune of eight manufacturers’ championships and nine drivers’ titles!
Alas, anything that has a beginning also needs an ending, so the company retired after the 2019 season. Ever since, rumors of the group’s return to rally racing have persisted, including under the Stellantis banner. But that does not necessarily mean that it will be Citroen all over again. At least, that is the vision of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, if you are to trust a couple of its pixel masters.
Billy Taymiya, the 3D artist tucked behind the artsbybildraw moniker on social media, and Sander Sonts, the graphic designer of automotive concepts known as disander_concepts, have both arrived – independently, as far as we can tell – at the same conclusion. And since current WRC teams like Hyundai and Toyota use some of their smallest car models as the basis for their world rally efforts (i20 N Rally1 and GR Yaris Rally1), the CGI authors decided they can do one even better and have envisioned the feisty Abarth 500 pocket rocket as the best option for Stellantis’ potential return to WRC.
By the way, one of the attempts at Abarth 500 rally greatness, the ‘Essessee WRC Edition,’ is left as plain and ritzy as it is Satin White possible, although it also comes complete with bits and pieces inspired by the Puma and GR Yaris Rally1 monsters. Meanwhile, the ‘Fiat 500 Abarth WRC’ concept not only looks properly bonkers, but also comes with a proper Italian livery.
Only there is one tiny, itsy-bitsy problem – Alitalia (aka the Società Aerea Italiana) has been defunct since late 2021, so there is no sense in supporting them anymore. Oh well, these CGI experts do live in a parallel universe of their own, which is maybe the same one where Musa Rio Tjahjono (aka musartwork) thinks that Toyota should also unleash a GR Corolla Rally model!
Alas, anything that has a beginning also needs an ending, so the company retired after the 2019 season. Ever since, rumors of the group’s return to rally racing have persisted, including under the Stellantis banner. But that does not necessarily mean that it will be Citroen all over again. At least, that is the vision of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, if you are to trust a couple of its pixel masters.
Billy Taymiya, the 3D artist tucked behind the artsbybildraw moniker on social media, and Sander Sonts, the graphic designer of automotive concepts known as disander_concepts, have both arrived – independently, as far as we can tell – at the same conclusion. And since current WRC teams like Hyundai and Toyota use some of their smallest car models as the basis for their world rally efforts (i20 N Rally1 and GR Yaris Rally1), the CGI authors decided they can do one even better and have envisioned the feisty Abarth 500 pocket rocket as the best option for Stellantis’ potential return to WRC.
By the way, one of the attempts at Abarth 500 rally greatness, the ‘Essessee WRC Edition,’ is left as plain and ritzy as it is Satin White possible, although it also comes complete with bits and pieces inspired by the Puma and GR Yaris Rally1 monsters. Meanwhile, the ‘Fiat 500 Abarth WRC’ concept not only looks properly bonkers, but also comes with a proper Italian livery.
Only there is one tiny, itsy-bitsy problem – Alitalia (aka the Società Aerea Italiana) has been defunct since late 2021, so there is no sense in supporting them anymore. Oh well, these CGI experts do live in a parallel universe of their own, which is maybe the same one where Musa Rio Tjahjono (aka musartwork) thinks that Toyota should also unleash a GR Corolla Rally model!