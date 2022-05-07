What If... Cadillac Went After Porsche With a CT5-V Blackwing Cross Turismo?

Before we further contemplate this new and extremely hypothetical Cadillac model, let’s go back to where it all started for the carmaker, as far as these V-branded models are concerned.
It is the year 2004 and General Motors brainstormed their way into launching the first-ever CTS-V, which they believed would compete with the likes of the BMW M5 or the AMG-powered Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The original CTS-V came with a 5.7-liter V8 engine, producing 400 hp and 395 lb-ft (536 Nm) of torque – that's the same power unit found in the C5 Z06 Corvette, albeit with less power.
Later, the first-gen CTS-V would get a new 6.0-liter V8 engine, with the same power and torque figures as the last one, but a wider torque band.
The second-gen CTS-V was even better, and a much more dangerous opponent for its German rivals. It was unveiled in 2009, powered by a 6.2-liter LSA V8 engine, much like the one from the C6 Corvette ZR1. It had 556 hp and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque, which was enough to get you to 60 mph (97 kph) in under four seconds flat.
Then came the third-generation CTS-V, with its 640 hp and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm) of torque. Some people referred to this as the four-door Corvette, because it had the same engine as the C7 Corvette Z06, with just 10 less horsepower. Thanks to a modern eight-speed automatic gearbox, this iteration of the CTS-V could rocket to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, which is impressive regardless of your grading curve.
Blackwing variant, with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, putting down 668 hp and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque.
This is one seriously quick Caddy, needing no more than 3.4 seconds in order to hit 60 mph from a standstill. It’s not considerably faster than the old CTS-V, but it will blow your mind, nonetheless.
But what if Cadillac had done something completely different with the CT5-V Blackwing? I’m talking about the addition of a Cross Turismo-like variant, just as quick as the regular model, but with more ground clearance so that you don’t feel completely horrible about taking off the beaten path.
Still, the CT5-V Blackwing clearly looks handsome in “Cross Turismo” guise, as demonstrated by this exclusive rendering courtesy of Joao Kleber Amaral. If you live somewhere with a lot of gravel roads, or maybe even some dirt roads, you’d probably be more likely to purchase this type of CT5-V Blackwing variant, rather than the regular one.
It’s fascinating how body cladding can help certain cars look better. It’s probably because it adds heft, which results in a more “substantial” product, offering its owner improved road presence.
