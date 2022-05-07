What If... Cadillac Went After Porsche With a CT5-V Blackwing Cross Turismo?

Here’s a fun little thought experiment for you. A jacked-up version of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, built specifically to give Porsche and their Taycan Cross Turismo a mild headache. Of course, it would have to be quite mild, seeing as how the Taycan is fully electric and the CT5-V Blackwing is one of those pesky internal combustion engine cars that hate the environment and subsequently, polar bears and baby seals.