What GTA 6: Rockstar Tries to Milk GTA V With a New Killer Deal

Believe it or not, but Grand Theft Auto V is almost 9 years old and somehow, it’s still one of the most popular games these days.
And while the excitement for the next iteration is going through the roof every time a new leak takes place, Rockstar continues its mission of milking GTA V, especially because for some reason, the gaming community is still willing to spend big bucks on this 2013 title even so many years after launch.
At some level, you can’t blame Rockstar for doing what it does, because as long as GTA V is selling like hotcakes, there’s obviously no reason to come up with a successor.
And now, the company is once again hoping to make more money with GTA V, as it launched the Rockstar Store Spring Sale, and the 2013 game is an essential part of the campaign.
In other words, GTA V is now available with a 50% discount, so if you’ve wanted to buy the game, this is pretty much the best moment to do it (of course, unless you got it free of charge from the Epic Store as part of the insane campaign that was launched a long time ago).
Grand Theft Auto V now costs only $15 as part of this sale, and once the promo comes to an end in 7 days, it’ll get back to its original $30 price tag.
Without a doubt, the best deal takes place on PlayStation 5, as gamers can get their hands on the new-gen version at half the original price.
As for GTA 6, all signs seem to suggest that we shouldn’t hold our breaths for this launch. If anything, it’s believed that Rockstar is looking at the calendar year 2025 for the debut of the next GTA, but given we’re so far away from this moment, everything could just change overnight.
